A post shared to r/AITAH on November 24, 2026, asks whether a woman should skip her boyfriend’s family Thanksgiving after receiving a last-minute invitation. The thread received over 75 upvotes and drew over 52 comments at the time of publication.

The poster said she is 27 and has dated her boyfriend, also 27, for about a year and a half. She lives about five and a half hours from her family. They no longer celebrate holidays together because relatives moved away, divorced, or stopped speaking.

She said holidays with her boyfriend have been difficult. They have not spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, or other major holidays together outside New Year’s Eve, birthdays, and Valentine’s Day. Last week, he invited her to spend Christmas with his family but did not mention Thanksgiving at the time.

On Tuesday, he told her he was leaving Wednesday and did not know when he would return. He asked her to come along. “He says he brought it up earlier this week, but I don’t remember that,” she wrote. The poster said her 7-year-old Lab mix was the biggest obstacle. She could bring him, but three of her boyfriend’s parents’ four dogs are large and energetic. One is aggressive toward human strangers. She said she would not feel comfortable unless a professional was present.

The other option was leaving the dog alone at a lake house 40 minutes away. She said he gets car anxiety either way. She and her boyfriend would also need to drive separately because she could not stay as long as he did. The drive takes an hour and a half each way.

The woman also has an appointment Friday and was fine spending Thursday alone. She had even turned down a friend’s invitation. She apologized for the mix-up and said she would book boarding early for Christmas. She described her boyfriend’s family as traditional. They use separate rooms, require masking, and expect her to keep her views to herself.

She plans to attend Christmas because she knows it matters to him. She felt bad about skipping Thanksgiving. “Part of me feels bad. I don’t want it to look like I’m avoiding his family when I technically have nothing going on, or like I only show up for Christmas,” she wrote. Two days felt like too little time to sort out the dog, travel, and family dynamics. She asked whether she was wrong for skipping the holiday.

One commenter said neither person was wrong. The commenter said she needed to consider whether the relationship had a future. “It’s not fair to ask him to cut off his family (and blocking all future holidays and family events is that), spend holidays without his partner (and possible future children) or…” the commenter wrote.

Another reply criticized the separate-room rule. The commenter said her boyfriend’s parents had no right to tell her she could not share a room with him. “You are 27, that’s ridiculous they think they have the right to tell you that you can’t stay in a room with your boyfriend,” the commenter wrote.

Comment

byu/Dependent-Economy532 from discussion

inAITAH

A separate reply said the parents could set rules in their home. The commenter said the poster could accept or decline the invitation.

“Their home...their rules,” the commenter wrote. “Out of respect for his parents, they should explore other lodging accomodations [sic] if they don’t wish to honor house rules."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her boyfriend, and the commenters have not been confirmed.