TikTok creator @icedpinkcoffee has shared a troubling dating experience from when she was 15, describing an ex-boyfriend she called “scary.” At the time of publication, her video had received 286,200 views and 154 comments.

Bella, who posts under the handle @icedpinkcoffee, said the boy first contacted her on Snapchat. He lived two towns away and was a junior in high school. When they began talking, Bella said she didn't initially think anything was wrong with the situation.

Eventually, he asked her on a date, and she agreed. He picked her up, and they went to hang out at Target. That same day, he asked Bella to be his girlfriend, and she said yes.

“So we started dating and we went on a few more, like, dates and hung out a little bit, but it was just, like, really weird times because, you know, I was young, but he was low-key kind of old. Like, why are you interested in me?” she recalled.

About two weeks later, Bella was hanging out with a friend when the friend took her phone and sent the boy a Snapchat message about dating Bella. He responded that he wasn't dating her. Bella interpreted that as him ending the relationship and decided they were done.

For the next three months, Bella said, he continued contacting her. She described receiving long messages in which he said he hadn't meant what he said and begged her to take him back. Bella said she never responded.

The following summer, he invited her to go out on his boat, and she decided to join him.

“His family has a lot of money, and they lived on a lake, so he had a boat on a lake,” she explained.

While they were out on the water, Bella said, he began telling her about how he had killed ducklings in the past. According to Bella, he told her he had run them over with his truck, killing most of them but leaving their mother alive.

Understandably, the story unsettled Bella. She said she never spent time with him again after that day.

He occasionally continued texting her, as did his sister, whom Bella described as nice. Bella added that her ex-boyfriend now has a girlfriend who looks a little like her, joking that he must have a type.

TikTok Users Were Shocked by the Ex-Boyfriend's Story About the Ducklings

Viewers were particularly disturbed by Bella's account of what her ex-boyfriend allegedly told her about the ducklings. Some also reacted to the way he behaved after she considered their relationship over.

“I fear this is a universal Minnesota experience,” one user commented.

“The baby duck thing would've sent me into violent rage,” another wrote.

“That's some real serial killer s--t,” a third user said, echoing the concern expressed by others in the comments.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator Bella, which are based solely on her account shared on TikTok under the handle @icedpinkcoffee.