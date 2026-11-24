A Reddit user shared a story on r/EntitledPeople about a time their cousin was allegedly harassed by a man working at a local jewelry store who felt entitled to her time. The pair were browsing the store when they had an awkward and uncomfortable interaction with a salesperson. The post received 3,900 upvotes and 119 comments.

The original poster (OP) began by giving some background about their cousin.

“My cousin is beautiful. She always has men hitting on her. Most guys are cool when she rejects them but then you got the creepy dudes that just won't take no for the final answer. We were shopping and we went into a jewelry store and started browsing. The sales guy stepped right up to us and immediately started flirting with my cousin who told him we didn't need his help.”

According to OP, the man initially backed off after they told him they didn't need assistance. But when they decided to buy necklaces and approached the register, he began making the cousin uncomfortable again by asking personal questions.

Things took a more troubling turn when she handed over her credit card to pay for the items.

The man allegedly refused to return the card unless she agreed to go on a date with him. OP's cousin threatened to call the police and report him for theft. That's when he finally handed the card back.

“When she went to take back her credit card he snatched it back from her reach and said he will give it back if she agrees to go on a date with him. She said no and demanded it back. He completely ignored her no and started saying where he would take her and how he know she would enjoy being with him. He was literally planning a whole date with her even though she told him no. The guy was delusional.”

OP said their cousin filed a complaint about the man and the store, but they weren't sure whether anything came of it.

Redditors Couldn't Believe How the Man Behaved

“I'm so glad she complained to the manager and I hope they really do something about it. Some of these men are so clueless and stupid. They don't know how to take no for an answer,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, saying, “Seriously tho imagine being so entitled that you think holding someone's own money hostage is flirting. That's not confidence, that's straight up creepy behavior.”

Others suggested reporting the incident to the police.

“I would report this to the police, they may be able to go and have a chat with him and it might deter him from doing this to someone else. So sorry your cousin is going through this,” one person wrote.

Another commenter added, “Police might not be able to do much right now, but if there is a file on the guy it might make a big difference for someone in the future.”

Overall, commenters were disturbed by the man's alleged behavior and supported OP's cousin for speaking up.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the original poster's account shared on Reddit's r/EntitledPeople.