TikTok creator @seaurchin has a question for people who get engaged shortly after ending long-term relationships: Why do they do it? She took to the platform to share a story that left her curious about the relationship decisions of a couple she knew in high school. At the time of publication, the video had received 512,000 views and 787 comments.

@seaurchin, whose name is Lex, posed the question while discussing a couple she went to high school with. The pair were homecoming king and queen and were considered one of the most popular couples at their school. According to Lex, they were together for nearly all four years of high school.

They stayed together after graduation, and Lex said she continued following them to see what they were doing with their lives. However, the couple eventually broke up out of the blue.

The split became a big topic among people who had gone to school with them, with many speculating about what might have happened. By then, Lex estimated that they were all in their mid-20s. A couple of months later, the man got engaged to another woman who had also attended their high school.

Lex said she came across the couple's wedding website, where guests were commenting on how cute they were together. Even a former teacher shared how much they loved the pair, which made Lex pause.

“He was with that other girl for the full four years of high school, but he's marrying another girl that he's only been together with a couple months in his twenties,” Lex said.

She added that she didn't even recognize the woman, despite having attended the same high school. That prompted her to do a deeper dive into the couple's wedding photos.

According to Lex, the marriage ended in divorce within a year or two. The man then got back together with his high school sweetheart.

“Their hard launch got so many likes and so many comments, and everyone was like, yes! You guys are back together! We were rooting for you, and all seemed well in the world,” Lex recalled.

But the reunion didn't last. The couple eventually broke up again.

“Anyway, now we're in our thirties, and they're still not together. I'm pretty sure they're never gonna get together again because she's married now, and that guy, well, he's still single. This is the kind of gossip and drama that I live for,” Lex said.

Commenters Had Plenty to Say About the Couple's Unexpected Relationship Journey

The comments didn't disappoint. Many viewers were just as invested in the story as Lex and appreciated her taking the time to share the details. Some also pointed out that this kind of relationship drama is especially familiar in smaller towns, where people often know one another and keep tabs on each other's lives.

“Small town activity,” one user wrote.

“As someone who married her HS sweetheart, it never occurred to me that people are out there keeping tabs on us... they won't find anything but i wonder who looks,” another commenter said.

“The teacher getting involved is so messy,” a third user remarked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator Lex, which are based solely on her account shared in a video posted under the handle @seaurchin.