A TikTok user, @melissakashani, discussed why some people say they would not date someone whose parents are divorced or who has an absent parent. However, she shared her own perspective, saying she would not judge someone based on their religion, race or family background. The video, shared on September 3, drew 16,500 views as of publication.

The woman started the video by saying she did not want to bash anyone who preferred not to date someone whose parents were divorced. She added that she understood where this preference was coming from. “But for me, the same way I wouldn't judge someone on their religion or their race, I wouldn't judge someone based on their parents' marital status or even who their parents are, just because it's something completely out of our control,” she said.

The woman said her one rule was not to judge someone for something they had no control over. She argued that people should instead be judged based on their own character, values, thoughts and actions.

The TikToker said someone could have parents who were in a healthy marriage but still be terrible at relationships. The opposite could also be true: Someone could have divorced parents but still be amazing at relationships.

She concluded the video by saying, “I feel like as a society we need to stop making assumptions about people's characters, especially based on their families, because it's not a one-size-fits-all.”



The comments section was filled with reactions. One commenter explained and wrote, “We’re not our parents. We’re their students. Sometimes they teach us by example, and sometimes they teach us exactly what we want to do differently.” Another user also expressed that there were things that people could not control, but also things that they would inherit in their character/personality/upbringing/DNA that could still be used to judge them. “You’re not gonna make fun of them, maybe, but you can still judge how much of your life to commit to them.”



Then came a comment that supported the woman’s idea and wrote, “I agree. It’s not someone’s fault what family you were born into.” Someone else wrote, “That’s a red flag bc that’s none of their business. Mind you, you’re dating one person, NOT a person with their parents.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @melissakashani's account as shared on TikTok.