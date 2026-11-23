A TikTok user who claimed to have 19 years of experience in recruiting posted a video explaining what employers actually look for in job candidates. The video was posted by @mamawander on September 23 and had garnered 130,000 likes and 3,995 comments as of publication.

The creator begins by stating that Gen Z assumes the purpose of an interview is to determine whether a person can do a job. However, she argues that if someone is sitting in the interview chair, the employer already knows they can do the job. The creator claims to have more than 19 years of experience in executive recruiting and goes on to explain what happens during the recruiting process.

The creator states that most people screened during the hiring process have similar education, experience, certifications and any licenses required for the job. She says that of the many people who apply for a position, only four or five are selected for an in-person interview.

The creator then explains that the purpose of an interview is to determine whether a candidate fits the company culture and has the soft skills required for the role. She argues that if Gen Z wants to survive in the corporate world, its members have to follow the rules. If someone does not want to follow the rules, they should start their own business, the TikTok creator says.

Commenters were divided over the creator's take. While some users agreed, others argued that the hiring process is more complicated than it needs to be.

"I'm a hiring manager in finance. Everyone has the exact same CV and the exact same qualifications. I'm looking for anything to differentiate between the clones," one user wrote. "If you shake my hand and it’s wet and cold. Easy cut." Another added, "The resume tells me if you can do the job or not. The interview is to see if I want to deal with you on a regular basis or not"

Other users were quick to point out that getting hired can be especially difficult for neurodivergent people. "That’s why autistic people have a harder time getting such jobs, since the interview is basically: how allistic are you," one person wrote. Another user criticized the hiring process, taking a dig at the questions employers often ask.

"Recruiting needs to change. Honestly, it’s a joke," the person wrote. "Asking me what my hobbies are, or what my worst quality is? Do my hobbies matter? And we will lie about our worst quality. It’s the same questions every interview." The comments included hiring managers and job seekers, many of whom shared their experiences and opinions on the matter.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @mamawander, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.