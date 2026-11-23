A TikTok user, @theortizfamily_, shared a humorous video about the newly launched game GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto VI), featuring what appeared to be a disastrous gaming experience. The creator said he and his partner were excited to play the new game. However, their happiness was short-lived after an unexpected incident left them with a broken television. The video, shared on November 20, drew 2.4 million views as of publication.

The video began with the TikTok user looking stressed, while his partner sat in the background looking miffed. The man said, “This just happened. Whatever you do, don’t fix Mandy’s f-cking sink. Then this sh-t happens, so stupid.” The man then panned the camera toward his broken television.

The video suggested that the couple might have been playing the much-anticipated GTA 6 around the time of the incident. “This is the aftermath. This is what happens when you fix Mandy’s sink. So don’t do it, guys!” he said. The woman then said in an irritated voice, “Ya, let's hope your Mandy comes and fixes the damn TV now.” The man replied, “Yeah, but it’s not that serious.”

The post featured the caption, “It hasn’t even been an hour, and now my TV is completely broken! Thanks a lot!” The dramatic complaint added to the growing stream of GTA 6-related memes. However, it is not clear from the video what caused the TV to break or whether the incident was directly related to the game. The timing and caption nevertheless made it an entertaining addition to the online discussion surrounding GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto VI is a 2026 action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It is the eighth main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, following 2013's Grand Theft Auto V, and the 16th entry overall. The game was released on November 19.



One commenter complained about her husband and wrote, “I watched my husband fix her sink. It's a damn game.” Another expressed their concern and wrote, “I'm so mad at y’all for making me agree with men.” A third user wrote, “I'm too high to understand what's happening right now... my sink is fine though.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @theortizfamily_'s account as shared on TikTok.