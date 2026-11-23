A woman says her friend’s wife called her to enforce a 10 p.m. no-contact rule. Her post, shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries on November 22, 2026, describes the end of a 15-year friendship.

The thread received over 720 upvotes and drew over 344 comments at the time of publication. The poster said she had known the man since high school. She said he met his now-wife a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic on a double date. “She seemed nice and normal at first,” she wrote.

The poster said the situation changed after the couple got engaged during the pandemic. She sent the man and other friends a funny post after dinner one night. His then-girlfriend called her afterward. “As a conservative Christian, she isn’t comfortable with him talking to women after 10 pm their time,” she wrote.

The woman said she lived in a different time zone, a few hours behind the couple. “Her way of thinking is “reasonable” according to the “marriage counselor” at her church,” she wrote. She said the man had been an atheist for most of his life and might still identify as one. The poster said he stayed quiet during the call. “Throughout this ordeal he’s not saying a word and she’s just shaming him,” she wrote.

“She needs my help to ensure he doesn’t talk to me, a woman, past his curfew,” she wrote. The poster said mutual friends could not believe the call and reacted with disbelief when she told them about it. She and the man spoke less after that, as she did not want to get him in trouble.

The poster said he had initially asked her boyfriend to be a groomsman. She said he never brought it up again after the call. The wedding party included mostly the wife’s friends and family, while only his sister and a college friend were in the wedding party on his side. She called it a “huge red flag."

The poster said she could not reach him after the wedding, and her mutual female friends told her the same thing. The friends joked about doing a welfare check to confirm he was OK. She sent him one or two messages a year when she returned to her hometown. She recently messaged him on LinkedIn after noticing they were connected. “The content was literally just “Hi, how have you been?'” she wrote.

His wife messaged her boyfriend about a week later. She said the poster had broken the rule by sending something that night. “He doesn’t wish to keep in touch,” the wife said. The poster said she found it strange that he did not tell her himself, as he was not the type to cut people off without an explanation.

The poster worries he is being controlled without realizing it. “He is the type to believe in the sunk cost fallacy,” she wrote. The poster said his wife checked his phone. “She admitted to me she read every message between him and me stretching back over a decade." The poster said losing a friend of 15 years had been painful. “I sincerely hope he is happy however he is doing,” she wrote.

One commenter theorized the wife might not be physically abusive. “I’d be less concerned about physical abuse and more concerned about isolation and love bombing,” the commenter wrote. The commenter said the wife's approach could vary by denomination or congregation. "This could be their standard operating procedure,” the commenter wrote. “If you want to help, you need more information."

Another reply warned against sending cards or escalating contact without more information. “I was in a very abusive relationship, and I feel like sending physical cards or otherwise escalating is a VERY bad idea,” the commenter wrote. The commenter said the poster was already doing what she could. They said the man would need to decide to leave on his own.

“Hopefully if there is abuse he can find a way to get out of it,” the commenter wrote. The commenter said others trying to intervene could create problems and that it was not safe to act without knowing more.

r/GirlDinnerDiaries

Another reply described similar relationships and said that they knew several men whose wives behaved this way. The commenter said they saw insecurity around husbands paying attention to other women. They said they noticed it mostly in people their own age.

“I think there is something seriously going on with a lot of millennial women,” the commenter wrote. “I’ve just noticed it only in other women in this age range."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her friend, his wife, and the commenters have not been confirmed.