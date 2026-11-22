A TikTok creator says her mother-in-law demanded a DNA test before allowing her and her baby to attend Thanksgiving or Christmas. The creator, @agirlandherstories, said the demand came after accusations of infidelity because her seven-month-old son had blonde hair. At the time of publication, her video has attracted 2.3 million views, 95,000 likes and more than 20,800 comments.

The creator explained that neither parent had blonde hair. She described her own hair as dark and her husband’s as almost black. However, she said several relatives on her mother’s side had blonde hair as babies. She also argued that genetics could explain her son’s unusual hair color.

Mother-in-law demanded DNA test before holiday gatherings

According to the creator, her mother-in-law refused to accept that explanation. She believed the baby’s hair meant her son was not the child’s biological father. The creator said her mother-in-law consequently demanded a DNA test. She also allegedly told the couple they could not attend Thanksgiving or Christmas without one.

The situation became more painful when the creator described her husband’s reaction. She expected him to defend her and their baby against the accusation. Instead, according to the creator, he agreed to attend his family’s holiday gatherings without them. He reportedly dismissed her concerns and suggested they simply take the test.

The creator refused, arguing that she should not have to prove her faithfulness. She also said the test would validate her mother-in-law’s accusations. “It’s not about the test itself. It’s about the precedent it sets,” she explained. She warned her husband that attending the gatherings without his wife and child would end their marriage.

The creator also questioned what the decision would mean for their son’s first holidays. She felt her husband did not understand how deeply the accusations had hurt her. She argued that his willingness to entertain them undermined their marriage and his responsibility as a father. She ultimately threatened to pack his belongings and change the locks if he left.

TikTok viewers urge woman to reconsider her marriage

Commenters largely encouraged the creator to prioritize herself and her child. One user suggested taking the test while preparing for separation. “Give him divorce papers, DNA test results and papers relinquishing parental rights and walk away,” they wrote.

Another commenter proposed combining the test with divorce proceedings. “I’d do the test, HOWEVER serve him divorce papers at the same time. DON’T go to the family functions, change the locks while he’s gone,” the user wrote. They added, “When the husband won’t stand up for you, ITS OVER.”

A third viewer offered a shorter response, writing, “girl Run run fast don’t look back.” One more commenter suggested a dramatic Christmas reveal. “I am petty enough to get the DNA test and a restraining order against his mother and divorce papers and wrap it as if was Christmas present and leave on Christmas Day,” they wrote.

Others urged her not to wait for the holidays. “Girl why wait? Pack his bags now. Tell him he can go to his mom’s early,” one commenter wrote. Another called the husband’s response a “RED FLAG” and encouraged divorce.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described by @agirlandherstories. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the family members involved remain unconfirmed.