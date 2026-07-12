A woman's post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries is drawing attention after she revealed that the man she believed was her father throughout her life was not her biological dad. The discovery became even more surprising when she learned her biological father was extremely wealthy. She shared the unexpected story in a post on the subreddit.

Featured Video

“Found out in my early 20s that I had a different dad than I thought my whole life. Worse yet, my “adopted dad” still doesn’t know I’m not his,” she wrote. “My bio dad meanwhile is worth over 10 billies but doesn’t want anything to do with me. He’s still married to his OG wife and I’m not sure if she knows anything about me. I DO know that my mom blackmailed him for all my college money (so I guess yay for no student debt).”

“I have no better way of describing it other than we had a lot of chemistry. I felt like for the first time in my life someone really understood me and a missing puzzle piece clicked in. But he’s ghosted me ever since. I’ve tried to see him at conferences etc, but he’s a bit slippery and hard to get in front of. And I’m not trying to blow up his life,” she continued. “I have two kids of my own now and I wish I could share them with him.”

Advertisement

She Gave the Background of her Mom and Dad's Affair

She gave more context to the story after questions came up. She said she is no longer in contact with her mother, and shared she was born out of an affair. Both of her parents were married at the time she was conceived. Instead of being honest, her mother convinced her non-biological father that she was his. This further complicated the situation when she discovered through a DNA test that another man was her biological father.

People in the comments were concerned that she was reading too far into the relationship she could have with her biological dad. “If he wanted to, he would have been in your life and would have supported you more without your mom needing to 'blackmail' him just to get you through college. I fear you might read too much into this 'chemistry' you think you had. It's better to concentrate on the people who chose you, want you and support you right now than losing yourself into a fantasy of ‘what if's’ (coming from a girly whose dad wasn't around either).”

Others thought the story wasn’t true at all. “This is not real. lol Interesting story though,” someone wrote.

Advertisement

Several commenters advised her to focus on the family members already in her life rather than pursuing a relationship with her biological father.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.