A Reddit post in r/weddingshaming showed a groom’s mother asking about her wedding outfit. Her eventual choice sparked jokes, criticism, and a much bigger discussion about family boundaries.

The groom, who said he had married another man, shared screenshots of his mother’s messages. He said he invited her after years of no contact, followed by about a year of improved behavior. Two days before his October 7 wedding, she messaged him about her outfit. She wanted to know whether guests would accept her wearing patterned leggings and a shirt.

The groom’s mother wanted to wear leggings instead of a dress

In the messages, his mother asked for an honest opinion about her proposed outfit. She wrote that she had tried several options but preferred “some cute wedding themed leggings and a cute shirt.” She also explained that she wore compression socks every day. She added that her vascular doctor had advised her to continue wearing them, she wrote.

The groom initially asked what she meant by wedding-themed leggings. His mother described them as “nature themed, pretty leggings” and added, “If you don’t want us there, just tell us.” The groom later shared a photo of his mother wearing the purple patterned leggings alongside his brother.

The groom said the wedding dress code called for “autumn colors, at least semiformal.” He also clarified that he had not expected his mother to wear a dress. However, he felt she could have chosen something more appropriate for the occasion. The post received 10,700 upvotes and 1,836 comments at the time of publication.

Reddit users joked about the wedding outfit and questioned the family dynamic

Several commenters focused on the leggings themselves. One user joked, “As we all know it is illegal to wear socks under a dress.” Another suggested, “She could have worn some nice slacks with the compression socks underneath and a formal blouse.” A third commenter wrote, “She mistook ‘fall attire’ for ‘Halloween attire.’”

Other users questioned why the mother made the outfit conversation so dramatic. One commenter wrote, “If you don’t want us there, just tell us” was an unnecessary response to a simple question. Another user compared the exchange to a familiar pattern of guilt-tripping. They described mothers turning ordinary conversations into claims of parental sacrifice.

Some commenters also shared their own experiences with difficult mothers. One user recalled a mother throwing their wedding cake before the ceremony. Another described getting slapped on the way to church on their wedding day. The discussion therefore moved beyond clothing and toward family relationships.

One particularly popular comment joked about the outfit’s potential business opportunities. The user suggested a market for wedding leggings, baby shower leggings, and funeral leggings. That comment drew more than 1,100 upvotes. The groom also thanked commenters who supported his decision not to rise to his mother’s apparent provocation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster’s account in r/weddingshaming. The identities of the family members have not been confirmed.