Bride Kicks Best Friend Out of Wedding After She Shows Up in Black Dress, Reddit reacts

A bride sparked debate after telling her best friend she could not remain her bridesmaid. The Reddit user said her friend ignored the wedding dress code and arrived wearing black instead.

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https://www.reddit.com/r/Brides/s/aJlWoJPdDX

The 26-year-old bride shared the story on Reddit’s r/Brides community. She explained that she planned a pastel-themed wedding with matching pink dresses and simple makeup.

Bride Removes Best Friend From Wedding After Dress Code Dispute

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The bride said she asked her best friend to join her bridal party. Her friend agreed and accepted the planned dress and makeup requirements. However, the friend later asked to wear a black dress instead. The bride rejected that request because she wanted matching colors.

The bride then offered her friend another option. She said her friend could attend as a guest and choose her own outfit.

According to the bride, her friend refused that option. The pair eventually reached an agreement about the pink dress and makeup.

The disagreement resurfaced on the wedding day. The bride said her friend arrived at her apartment wearing black. She also wore dark eye makeup and a dark lip.

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The bride acknowledged that her friend looked beautiful. However, she said the outfit completely ignored her wedding vision.

The bride then confronted her friend about the outfit. They argued for several minutes before the bride gave her an ultimatum. She told her friend to attend as a guest or leave entirely. Her friend slammed the door and walked away, according to the post.

The bride then asked Reddit users whether she acted too harshly.

Several commenters immediately criticized the bride rather than her friend. One commenter called her a “terrible friend” over the situation.

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Another commenter argued that bridesmaids should follow the bride’s chosen theme. They said the friend agreed to those expectations before the wedding.

However, other Reddit users questioned the bride’s approach. One commenter wrote, “She sounds like a terrible friend.”

Another user defended the bride’s expectations. “It’s her wedding,” the commenter wrote, while defending the chosen style.

A third commenter focused on the friend’s earlier agreement. “The ‘bestfriend’ did not,” they wrote, referring to the broken agreement.

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Another commenter said bridesmaids should follow the wedding theme. They argued that the bride could set expectations for her bridal party.

Reddit users also questioned the story itself. One commenter called the post “horrible” and suggested it sounded unrealistic.

Another user simply asked, “this actually happens to people??” The comment reflected skepticism surrounding the post.

Still, other users understood why the bride felt frustrated. Her friend had agreed to the outfit before changing her mind.

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Bridesmaids often follow coordinated clothing and beauty choices during weddings. However, personal preferences can create tension when those expectations feel restrictive.

The bride’s story also sparked skepticism among some Reddit users. One commenter questioned whether these situations actually happen outside online posts.

The Reddit thread contained only the bride’s account of the disagreement. The post did not provide the friend’s perspective. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the Reddit post.