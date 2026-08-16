A 22-year-old Redditor sparked debate after refusing to invite their father to their graduation ceremony. The father booked flights and a hotel, despite years of inconsistent contact and missed family milestones.

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The Redditor shared the dilemma in r/AmItheAsshole three weeks before graduation. They explained that their parents divorced when they turned 14, and their father later moved away.

Redditor Questions Dad’s Sudden Interest in Graduation

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The Redditor said their father rarely maintained consistent contact after the divorce. He missed their high school graduation because work kept him away.

The Redditor also described another painful moment involving their 21st birthday. They said their father promised to call but never followed through. Then, last month, the father called with unexpected excitement. He told his child that he had already booked flights and a hotel for graduation.

The Redditor thanked him but declined the invitation. They explained that graduation felt like something to share with people who stayed present. The father then contacted the Redditor’s aunt. The aunt reached out to the Redditor’s mother, who questioned the decision.

The Redditor acknowledged that their father might genuinely try to reconnect. However, they felt exhausted after waiting eight years. The post attracted more than 1,600 upvotes and over 150 comments at the time of publication. Most commenters supported the Redditor’s decision.

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“Showing up once doesn’t erase eight years of being absent,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter focused on the meaning of graduation. “Graduation is a celebration of you, and invitations should go to the people you care about.”

Several commenters encouraged the Redditor to protect the boundary while leaving room for reconciliation.

One commenter suggested a compromise after the ceremony. “Dad, if you want to reconnect and build something between us, let’s plan a way to meet.”

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Another commenter argued that the father needed to accept responsibility first. “The first thing Dad needs to do is take ownership.”

The discussion also highlighted a recurring criticism of absent parents. Some commenters argued that big public milestones cannot replace years of everyday involvement.

Others noted that the father could still rebuild trust over time. They suggested smaller, consistent efforts could matter more than one graduation appearance.

Several users also rejected the idea that family ties automatically guarantee an invitation.

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One commenter captured that idea with a memorable comparison. “Showing up for the photo op at the finish line doesn’t fix missing the entire race.”

Another wrote, “He doesn’t get the big moments after missing all the small ones.”

The Redditor ultimately framed the decision around their own achievement. They spent five years completing college while working part time.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the Redditor’s account or family circumstances. The story reflects the Redditor’s account and the commenters’ reactions.