‘I Give It Six Months’: Wedding Guests Shared the Moments They Knew the Marriage Wouldn’t Last

Wedding guests on Reddit claimed to know exactly when they knew the couple’s marriage was doomed. And it looks like the cake smear is one of the biggest signs of a potential split. Some of the answers included the bride herself dropping hints of her partner cheating.

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u/glockbonez posted the question on r/AskReddit, where it drew 4,300 upvotes and over 2,000 responses.

Cake smears at weddings refer to the act of the groom smearing his new bride’s face with cake. Many often express their concerns about redoing their makeup and the very feeling of frosting on their faces on their wedding day.

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Sometimes this happens even if the bride clearly isn’t okay with it and communicates it accordingly. One commenter described exactly that scenario, saying the bride repeatedly told the groom not to smear the cake. Apparently, she repeatedly told him not to; he did it anyway.

The user further explained, “He only stopped when his sister started screaming at him and physically intervened.” They added, “It was very awkward, and the bride looked very sad.” Some cake smears are more intense than others and even resulted in a physical altercation.

Another Redditor recalled a similar scenario, but instead of the sister, they noted the maid of honor’s intervention. The user wrote, “The maid-of-honor walked over and slapped the s— out of him. Chaos ensued.”

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Redditors also remembered the times when the wedding apparently led to a divorce. First, @JustHereForCookies17 explained the reason for a bride’s annoyance when smeared with cake.

Firstly, they noted that the groom or groomsmen get to sleep and “leisurely” get ready for the big day. The brides, on the other hand, spend a significant amount of time on hair and makeup for the photographs.

Then, the user mentioned that at one particular wedding, the cake smear became a “real concern” and led to the couple getting a divorce. Many others continued to reveal similar accounts and blamed the controversial act as one of the earliest signs of a doomed marriage.

Wedding Guests on Reddit had More Range Than Cake Smears

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Beyond the cake-smearing accounts, commenters shared other red flags they said signaled marital trouble. While some were subtle signs, like when a bride pointedly sang When He Cheats by Jessica Simpson on her wedding day.

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Others were less subtle. One commenter said the bride's drunk brother grabbed the microphone mid-toast, said "I give it six months," and walked away.

Another guest highlighted a groom’s behavior when there was a medical emergency. He was drinking whiskey, looking annoyed. She appeared concerned while he was allegedly 70 feet away from her on their wedding day.