Someone Drills Through Woman’s 1982 Toyota Door and Ignition

A woman shared in a clip online what started out as a pretty bad day for her, likely with the hope of garnering some sympathy, and surprisingly, many commenters weren’t giving it.

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In her clip, which was reshared by X user @HistorianUSA1, the woman, through tears, begins by telling viewers, “If you’re having a bad start to your morning, well, don’t you worry queen, at least somebody didn’t drill into this lock, the passenger lock of your beautiful 1982 Toyota Corolla.” She then shows off the car, and it’s clear that it has been vandalized.

Feeling gutted for this woman.



Brand new job. Day two. She walks out to her 1982 Toyota and finds someone drilled straight through the passenger door lock, climbed in, and jammed something into the ignition trying to steal it. They even left the drill bit sitting on the roof… pic.twitter.com/5zWD9d7mYw — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 14, 2026

Woman Says Someone Left a Drill Bit Behind After Breaking Into Her Car

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Through her sobbing, the woman surveys her car while recording, showing viewers the passenger-side door lock and how it appears to have been damaged by a drill. She claims someone drilled through her passenger door, got inside, and attempted to start her car with the drill. But it didn’t work, and now she’s left with a vintage car with a broken lock and broken ignition.

While showing viewers the damage, she sarcastically tells viewers, “Your car is beeping, that’s weird,” before pointing out that the keyhole had been drilled. “Wow… wow… OK, great, some asshole just drilled into your car. And what did they leave? Awesome, drill piece.”

The woman said she had only been at her new job for one day and was preparing to return for her second day. But since she now has no form of transportation, it looks like she might not make it in for her second day.

The X user who reshared the clip expressed sympathy for the woman, while several commenters criticized her political views, suggesting that her political leanings were to blame for what happened. “It’s hard to have any sympathy for this woman. I mean stereotypes exist for a reason and that septum piercing tells me she voted for the politicians that enable this behavior,” one person wrote.

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The nose ring and the Washington plates tell me, her voting history of electing the soft on crime politicians, has come back to bite her in the ass! — The Unseen Realm???????‍☠️ (@TheUnseenRealmx) August 14, 2026

Another said something similar, writing, “Awww….. did someone become the victim of their own voting actions? So sad. Maybe if they’re even softer on crime criminals will finally learn.”

A third commenter said they did not share the X user's sympathy, writing, “I don't. She voted for the policies and personnel that made this happen.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commenter shared a similar sentiment, writing, “The nose ring and the Washington plates tell me, her voting history of electing the soft on crime politicians, has come back to bite her in the ass!”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the damage to the vehicle or the woman's claims about what happened.