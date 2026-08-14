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Woman Questions Dollar Tree Employee Over 9 a.m. Opening Time — ‘You Ain’t Welcome Us’

5:57 PM CDT on August 14, 2026

Dollar Tree Doesn’t Open at 9, Woman Threatens to ‘Break In’

Dollar Tree Doesn’t Open at 9, Woman Threatens to ‘Break In’

|Photo Credit: X/@washghost1

A woman tried to put a Dollar Tree employee on blast for allegedly opening the store later than the 9 a.m. time it was scheduled to open, but instead got dragged by commenters after her clip trying to call the employee out went viral.

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X user @washghost1 shared the clip, showing several people standing outside of a Dollar Tree on a bright and sunny day. But the woman recording the video quickly became critical of the store.

Woman Questions Dollar Tree Employee After Store Opens After 9 a.m.

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In the clip, the woman begins complaining about Dollar Tree in general, saying, “There’s always one,” presumably referring to a store that doesn’t open right at 9 a.m. on the dot. She then says, “That’s why I’m gonna break in,” adding, “’Cause y’all need to open like the other ones that open at 9.”

The employee then opens the door for the people waiting outside, with the woman still holding onto her attitude and telling her, “You ain’t welcome us.”

While the woman recording’s biggest question was why Dollar Tree wasn’t opening at 9 a.m. on the dot like she expected, many others in the comments, including the X user who reshared the clip, were all wondering why she was waiting out in front of a Dollar Tree to begin with. “Why are you standing outside of a dollar tree waiting for it to open like it's selling something special,” the X user says in the overlay video over the woman’s clip.

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To make it worse, she also caught an attitude with the staff member, making people even more frustrated by the clip. “Waiting outside a Dollar Tree before it opens and then starting with attitude toward the staff is a choice. Most people just walk in when the doors open and get what they need. The ones who make it a performance usually bring that same energy everywhere else. Small moments show the pattern pretty clear,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another joked that if the woman wanted to get in so early, she might as well see if they’re hiring, writing, “She could always get a job there, they're always hiring.” A third commenter suggested there was another option if a store doesn’t want to open rather than wait outside and then give the employee attitude. “Lol I went by the Dollar Tree this morning. I went to the door, it was locked. I looked at my phone, 9:01, and I realized that other people were in their cars waiting. I just left and went to Dollar General.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the store's opening time or determine why the location did not open at the time the woman expected.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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