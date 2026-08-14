Renter Says Landlord Hasn’t Cashed 3 Months of Rent Checks

A renter is trying to figure out if they’re overreacting because their landlord hasn’t deposited their last three months of rent payments, and they’re worried a huge debit of more than $12,000 is going to hit their account all at once, which could cause problems. The renter, who goes by u/wilfdougl on Reddit, took to the subreddit r/AmIOverreacting to ask whether they were overreacting. Many commenters agreed that the situation was concerning.

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Renter Says Landlord Has Nearly $10,000 in Uncashed Checks

The renter says their landlord has been holding onto months’ worth of rent checks, which has left them concerned about when the payments will be deposited. But Reddit user u/wilfdougl says their landlord has been holding onto months’ worth of checks, leaving them concerned about the outstanding payments.

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So they messaged the landlord asking why they haven’t been deposited, presumably to start a paper trail. In their message, they wrote, “I’ve got just shy of $10k of checks laying around somewhere with another one (August) due in just a couple days. A couple of which have been outstanding for 60-90 days.”

They continued their message to their landlord, writing, “Insane to me that these checks aren’t being deposited within a few days of receiving,” and also told them that if the August check is handed over before anything is cashed, they’ll have a “$12,600 credit hit my account at once.”

They’re worried the check could bounce, but they also shared some context behind the issue, because apparently this isn’t the first time their checks haven’t been cashed. The renter wrote in their post that the last time they brought up the issue to the real estate agent who manages the townhomes, they were told, “The bookkeeper handles the checks and does not always get to the bank in a timely fashion.”

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All in all, most commenters were also concerned, with one person commenting, “Um 3 months is crazy are they okay?” Another suggested that their landlord is “trying to get the tenant evicted by saying the dude is behind on rent. The landlord can claim he hasn't been paid.” That commenter also recommended that they “ask for direct deposit or some other method. OP needs to prove he is paying his rent asap because this is not okay.”

Meanwhile, a few others suggested that the renter start paying via cashier’s check. That way, the money would be withdrawn from their account when the check is issued. Based on the responses, several commenters felt the renter was right to be concerned.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the renter’s claims or determine why the checks had not been deposited. The account is based solely on the renter’s post on r/AmIOverreacting.