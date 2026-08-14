A video posted by a Black woman on X sparked debate over a nail salon's policy requiring some customers to pay before receiving service. The woman said she and a group of other women went to an Alabama nail salon called Nail Pro.

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The incident took place in Montgomery, Alabama, according to the text on the creator's screen. The young woman said that one of the nail technicians told her that she was welcome to stay, but needed to pay before getting service. She alleged that the policy was being applied to them because they are Black.

Black Americans went to ‘Nail Pro’ nail salon in Montgomery, Alabama



They were told they had to pay before the service, because of this they feel like they were being targeted as black women



They walked out and refused to get their nails done because the salon is clearly racist… pic.twitter.com/nFAjs1Dk5c — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 13, 2026

The video, which was reposted by @WallStreetApes, began with the woman explaining, "So, we're in a nail salon. It's called Nail Pro . . . And they talking about 'Pay Before Service'. . . Because we don't even roll like that, at all." The young woman continued, "And she talk about 'We love black people'. No, it's 'cause we're black that you don't want to take our service. . . So you won't get our service."

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But, according to many people on X, black women in particular have made a reputation for themselves of getting their nails done and walking out without paying, or finding an issue with the service and using it as a reason for not paying.

One X user wrote, "Yes, it is because you are black… and it is happening everywhere , black women are running out on paying for their nails. If you were going to pay anyway then what’s the problem..."

Another X user who claimed her mother owns a nail salon wrote, "It’s a fact. My mom owns a nail salon and she’s in a nice majority white neighborhood. She still gets blacks that come from surrounding towns. She’s asked me if she should implement prepay with certain demographics. They always bitch about the service afterwards and always try to get it for free or a deep discount for things they perceive were problematic."

Commenters Debate Whether the Policy Should Apply to All Customers

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The creator of the video continued to explain that there was an elderly lady in the nail salon who was not made to pay before service. The nail technician then explained that the only reason the policy didn't apply to the older woman was because she was a returning client. The technician said the customer was exempt because she was a returning client.

The video does not establish whether the salon had previously experienced customers leaving without paying. However, some commenters questioned why the policy did not apply to every customer.

One individual wrote, "Nope, but I have to say if they're going to ask black women to pay up front they need to ask everyone. I don't blame them at least for asking for that. But it has to be across the board."

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This X user added, "Sounds like good business practice. Either way you are going to pay for the service. I see it as security."

“The video does not establish whether the salon had previously experienced customers leaving without paying.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the interaction or determine whether the salon's payment policy was applied based on customers' race.