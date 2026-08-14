Woman Caught Hiding Jeans Under Her Clothes at Coppel Store

A viral video shows security stopping a woman who allegedly attempted to leave a Coppel store with several pairs of jeans hidden under her clothing. The video appears to show a security officer stopping the woman as she removes several pairs of jeans from under her clothing.

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Given that the jeans were children's jeans, some came to the conclusion that she was stealing in order to be able to clothe her kids. However, we do not have any additional context from this video that can prove that.

Instead, the video serves as a talking point for theft and how it should be handled, as well as what actions should be taken in an attempt to discourage future attempts to steal.

Woman tries to steal several Levi’s by stuffing them under her clothes inside a Coppel store.



Security catches her.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/46uVkfDFAp — Liberta Cherguia ?? (@MbarkCherguia) August 13, 2026

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"Thoughts?" the video asks viewers

Theft is a divisive subject, and the comments on this video were no different. This comment section is no different.

"She must’ve thought security was really stupid to think she would get away looking like that under her dress. So obvious," said a user.

Others focused on the fact that the jeans appeared to be children's clothing and speculated that she may have been taking them for her children.

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"That’s for all her kids too . well my thoughts are , stealing is bad. But times are bad , she probably doesn’t make enough money to but new back to school clothes . Sad kinda," one user expressed sympathy for her situation.

Some commenters expressed sympathy and said the woman should receive help if she is struggling. Other comments, however, included criticism directed at the woman.

Other commenters joked about her attempt to conceal the jeans, with somebody saying, "The commitment to shoplifting jeans specifically is kind of impressive when you think about how bulky denim is."

Still, others also had advice for the woman: "Lady if you’re trying to look pregnant you don’t. Your baby doesn’t hang that far down does it. By the way, had you not become so greedy you might have gotten away with about half the merchandise. You kind of over did things."

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Some commenters attributed the alleged theft to possible financial hardship, although the video does not establish the woman's circumstances. The comments reflected differing views about how the woman should be treated.

The video does not provide additional context about the woman's circumstances or why she allegedly attempted to leave with the jeans. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.