‘He Uno Reversed You’: Wifey Promised Her Husband a Night Alone if He Ate the Sandwich—His Reaction Was Everything

A wifey promised her husband a night alone if he ate the sandwich, as part of the viral trend among TikTok couples. Although he did pick up the sandwich, the actions that followed had the internet scream green flag and couple goals.

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The popular TikTok couple @chanandjamal hopped on the viral sandwich trend to test their partner’s capacity to spend time with each other. The trend involves placing a sandwich or burger in front of them and offering to leave them completely alone for the night.

That is, if they voluntarily took a bite from it. When Chantelle popped the question about it, Jamal looked unimpressed, but (initially) went on with the ploy. He looked at her and slowly brought the sandwich to his mouth.

@chanandjamal Telling my husband if he eats this sandwich in one bite, I’ll leave him alone ♬ original sound - Chan & Jamal

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All while his wife watched in annoyance and shock, and she remained in that shock when he took a nibble instead of a proper big bite. She attempted to correct him by repeating the way the trend is supposed to go.

But clearly wasn’t listening to her and admired a feature of hers and left her completely stunned. All he very bluntly told her was, “Be ready for tonight,” and nonchalantly walked away from the kitchen. She was left standing speechless and blushing.

But the reply she had to the situation was: “What just happened?” And she continued profusely blushing and giggling in the aftermath of the situation. Their rendition of the trend was viewed over 5 million times on TikTok.

The Internet Couldn’t Get Enough of the Man’s Reaction After the Wifey Promised a Night Alone

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Followers of theirs couldn’t help but gush about her husband but had a lot of romantic advice for the “night” she was probably going to have. But many admired his reaction. One user even noted, “I am on the right side of TikTok for this trend…His reaction was one of the best.”

Another pointed out, “He just Uno reversed you.” One more highlighted, “Just saying…(this is) how every man should look at his wife.” Others shared a snap of her reaction when he caught her off-guard. But it wasn’t just TikTok that was losing it; the story also made its way to Reddit.

u/Eggsalad_Cookies shared the video on the subreddit r/CoupleMemes, where it had drawn more than 15,000 upvotes as of publication. Redditors compared the situation to the famous idiom “Won the battle but lost the war.”

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A Redditor said, “He lost the battle but somehow won the war.” Another responded, saying, “Preplanned war with the outcome decided.” The thread was filled with GIFs and comments respecting and appreciating the man for his reaction.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shown in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared by @chanandjamal on TikTok and u/Eggsalad_Cookies on r/CoupleMemes.