Home Depot’s ‘Free Delivery’ Option Made a Cabinet Cost $54 More Than Picking It Up in Store — a Viral Video Is Asking How That Works

An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video of a woman showing her partner a Home Depot order for cabinets on her phone. In the video, she said, "So I'm trying to order the cabinets and it says pickup is free and delivery is free, right? Look at the total. We're ordering a bunch of cabinets."

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When she switched the order from pickup to delivery, the listed price of the item itself increased, despite delivery itself remaining labeled free of charge.

She showed her partner the product page for a 36-inch base cabinet, saying the price rose from $260 to $314 simply by switching the delivery method, despite delivery being labeled as free the entire time. She said, "It's telling you it's free, but it's not free. There's making the product more expensive." Her partner responded, "What exactly is going on here?"

Another pricing scandal, this time at Home Depot



American is ordering cabinets. The price for in-store pickup is free and delivery is free



Once you select delivery at checkout, the price of delivery stays free but the price of the item increases. We are being scammed



The… pic.twitter.com/Mp9ys2XBu8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 13, 2026

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Several replies described encountering similar pricing inconsistencies at other retailers. One commenter wrote, "I've been saying everything is a scam. At two gas stations I found the price on the sticker on a product inside and the price at the big talk sign for gas to be lower than the pump and the cash register."

The account that shared the video claimed the couple lives approximately two miles from the Home Depot location, though this could not be independently verified.

They also noted that the checkout page already reflected the couple's location and applied discounts before the price change occurred, ruling out distance as an obvious explanation. The post concluded, "I think there's some scamming going on here."

Do they really think no one would notice that though? Ever? I get that clearly people haven’t caught it. Wonder how long they got away with it. — BaBa THEE Black Sheep ? (@BSLivesMatter) August 14, 2026

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Others questioned whether such pricing behavior could persist unnoticed. One person wrote, "Do they really think no one would notice that though? Ever? I get that clearly people haven't caught it. Wonder how long they got away with it."

Another said the method of delivery might be responsible for the price difference, tied to where the delivered item actually ships from compared to the pickup location. They wrote, "They are not delivering from the store, it's their online store and shipped from another destination. Sometimes it's the opposite."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific pricing shown in this video or confirm Home Depot's reasoning for the price difference between pickup and delivery options. Home Depot has not acknowledged or issued a statement as of publication.