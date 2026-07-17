A video showing updated in-store signage at a Home Depot location in Dearborn, Michigan, has sparked debate online after an X user criticized the changes and claimed they reflected a broader trend among major retailers. The post quickly drew thousands of reactions, with commenters divided over whether the signage was simply intended to serve the local community or represented something more.

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WOW ? Home Depot in Dearborn, Michigan has added Arabic to their signs inside the store



This is not assimilation, this is an Islamic Takeover of America



I found many major retailers in Dearborn have also added Arabic, locations at stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Costco,… pic.twitter.com/bWPmpeuHyO — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026

The video’s caption reads, “WOW Home Depot in Dearborn, Michigan has added Arabic to their signs inside the store. This is not assimilation, this is an Islamic Takeover of America,” the post claims. Their postcontinued by stating, “I found many major retailers in Dearborn have also added Arabic locations at stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, Kroger and Albertsons. Arabic shouldn’t be on any of our retailers signs. No foreign language should, but especially not Arabic. If we continue to let this happen we will only ensure we become the UK.”

According to demographic data, it appears that Dearborn, Michigan is home to many immigrants from the Middle East. Immigrants from Iraq make up 7% of the state's population. The Home Depot in question may have wanted to include their immigrant neighbors by creating signs in their native language. It’s inclusion, which doesn’t impact English speakers at all.

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Some People Will Stop Shopping at Home Depot Because of the Signs in One Location

However, to some users on X, these signs signaled something great to them. The conversation expanded beyond the store itself, with users debating immigration and language policies.

Some accused the signs of forcing further separation between immigrants and Americans. “That doesn't encourage integration. It only causes increased segregation for a people which don't want to integrate anyway. If I were to move to an Arabic country. I would never expect them to learn to speak English. I have too much respect for other lands to consider thinking like that. US citizens have been down that road, encouraging segregation is wrong,” they wrote. Another user wrote, “It's not fair, what are the big stores going to do about the 7,170 living languages spoken worldwide today. And then there are the sign languages”

Some people claimed they would no longer be Home Depot shoppers because of the signs in one specific location. “Gross. Never going to Home Depot again, it’s tainted now,” commented one person. Another wrote, “Damn , I guess I’ll be shopping at ACE or Lowe’s from now on. This is fucking absurd.”

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The video generated a wide range of reactions, though it was unclear whether many commenters were local to the Dearborn area.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all of the claims made in the X post. The discussion was based primarily on the video's depiction of signage inside a Home Depot store in Dearborn.