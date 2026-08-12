A video is going around on X that shows the non-traditional set up a coffee chain has for their drive-thru. While most buildings have their drive-thrus on the side, this Dunkin’ Donuts has customers start their coffee orders from an underground parking garage, which some people have called ‘creepy.

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Dunkin' Donuts in Atlanta, Georgia has the drive thru that goes through an underground parking garage and customers find it very eerie



Because of it being in Atlanta many people think this is an easy place to be robbed. You go through the parking garage, order and the window for… pic.twitter.com/WL7NNyClaX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 11, 2026

The woman filmed the video in Atlanta, Georgia, after discovering the unusual drive-thru setup. “On this episode of Atlanta’s unreal, I’m at the Dunkin’ Donuts, and literally, it’s in a parking deck. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. Getting my coffee, or whatever, but I thought they were joking. Do they even know I’m here?” she asks before placing her order.

An employee on the other end of the ordering system asks what she wants. She responds, ‘What?’ as if she cannot hear them. Eventually, she places her coffee order because she moves forward, showing more of the parking garage.

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“This is so sketchy,” she says. “Come to a Dunkin’ Donuts and like, this looks so sketchy.”

Eventually, she makes it to the window to get her coffee. She keeps commenting on how crazy it is, because rarely are coffee shops in the middle of a parking garage. She explained that when she first pulled in, she couldn’t believe the drive-thru was in the parking garage. She thought it must have been a mistake, but once she drove through, she learned it was exactly where the signs said it would be.

“This could be like a haunted house lowkey,” she adds. The employee hands her the coffee and she pulls out onto the street. There, she sees an inflatable coffee cup advertising Dunkin’ Donuts, and she says, “This is not real.”

Viewers Were Split Over Whether the Unusual Drive-Thru Was Actually Creepy

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People on X had a lot of opinions on whether it was actually creepy, or if the woman was reading too far into her daily coffee stop.

“No way. That's a death trap waiting to happen,” one person commented, supporting her view that it was creepy. Another X commenter wrote, “Only in Atlanta would a Dunkin’ drive-thru feel like a scene from a horror movie. Underground garage, order window inside… yeah, I’m good. I’ll walk in.”

On the other hand, other people found it to be an interesting set up to grab coffee from. “It’s kind of cool,” one person said. Another person’s only complaint was that the drive-thru was located in the parking garage of an apartment building.

“I would have a problem if I owned an apartment in a building and the property management was using the parking lot for a drive-through.”

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The unusual setup drew mixed reactions online. Some viewers called the setup eerie, while others saw it as a practical way to get coffee.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify additional details about the Dunkin’ location beyond what is shown in the video. The reactions described in this article are based on comments shared on X.