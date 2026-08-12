A video circulating online shows a woman involved in a fight with staff at a local restaurant. The fight unfolded at Touchdown Wings. It is unclear what started the incident, but the employees eventually chase the woman out of the restaurant.

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?? | En Estados Unidos, una mujer negra pensando que estaba tratando con blancos, agredió a una pareja de asiáticos por demorar con su comida, GRAVE ERROR, la pareja de asiáticos se defendió y la molieron a golpes, haciendo que se arrepienta. ¿Apruebas la reacción de la pareja? pic.twitter.com/eVQnq1j37s — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) August 11, 2026

A restaurant guest started filming the video after the fight had already escalated. The woman is facing the camera and the restaurant’s door when a woman behind the counter throws a paper cup at her head.

The woman then turns around and knocks over the stack of cups. The woman turned around and knocked over the stack of cups that was used to throw one at her. This is when a man storms out from the kitchen and is clearly agitated by the events. The woman throws a cup toward him, and he responds by swinging at her.

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The woman continues to escalate the fight by throwing the same paper cups around. She launches one directly at his head before turning around to leave. Everyone is yelling at each other, but it is hard to make out what they’re saying. The confrontation continues as the woman turns to leave.

Restaurant Fight Continues in Parking Lot After Employee Chases Woman Outside

The employee chases her out while also grabbing and hitting her. She chases her out to the parking lot where the fight turned violent. The woman starts throwing punches at the employee. The man from inside the restaurant also comes outside, leaving two people confronting the woman.

He can be heard yelling, ‘Hey! Hey,’ before grabbing the woman and hitting her. He says, “What the hell are you doing?” as she swings at him. He begins pulling her hair and punching her in the back. The woman falls to the ground and screams. Though the video cuts there, it appeared that both the male and female employees were continuing to hit her.

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This video made its rounds on X. The original poster asked if people thought the behavior of the restaurant staff was acceptable. The comments focused on whether the employees’ actions amounted to self-defense. Some commenters said the employees were justified in responding. Some viewers said the employees were justified because the woman had initiated the confrontation.

In the video, you can see the Asian woman throwing something at her, but it wasn't shown what the Black woman did before that. Though judging by the reaction, it must have been pretty bad,” one person wrote. Another X commenter said, “An ill-mannered person, regardless of color or sex, should get a fine and be given a beating with a police baton. At minimum, MINIMUM,” another X user added.

The video sparked debate over self-defense and when it is appropriate to respond physically.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what happened before the video began or the identities of the people involved. The account of the incident is based on the video and the discussion surrounding the post on X.