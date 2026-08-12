Is It a Moth Cocoon or an Owl Pellet? A Camping Trip Discovery Is Dividing Internet’s Amateur Naturalists

A user on Reddit has sparked a divide after finding a mystery hairy object in their shoe after returning from a camping trip. While one half argues it’s a moth cocoon, the other believes it’s an owl pellet. Which side is correct? The debate continued in a thread.

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Reddit user u/checkliver shared two photos in the r/whatisit subreddit, prompting hundreds of responses. Although there aren’t many details, the user mentioned that it sounded like it was filled with sand when shaken.

With over 5,600 upvotes, the 744 comments had different thoughts about what it might be. The top answers, however, included either a moth cocoon or an owl pellet. Some fellow insect enthusiasts and experts claimed it was a species known as the Cecropia moth.

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According to the National Wildlife Federation website, this particular type is a silk moth and is known as the largest moth in North America. However, the Redditor did not reveal where they found the alleged cocoon.

Cecropia moths are generally found in forests across North America, including the Rocky Mountain region. The user did not specify their camping location.

Could the Mystery Hairy Object be an Owl Pellet?

The other popular belief about the mystery hairy object is that it’s an owl pellet. But what is it? According to Cornell Lab’s website All About Birds, an owl pellet is a culmination of all things these particular birds cannot digest from their prey, including bones, teeth, fur, or feathers.

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This is especially true since they do generally prey on rodents and other small critters. Moreover, since they swallow their prey whole, it’s rather difficult for the bird to fully digest every single thing, according to the article.

However, each owl produces only one pellet a day and bears a stark resemblance to the object from the Redditor’s findings. Regardless of the comparisons, some were unconvinced about it being a pellet.

Comment

byu/checkliver from discussion

inwhatisit

A user highlighted the alleged hollowness of the object, as mentioned by the OP, as a point to note about it being a cocoon and not a pellet. They explained, “Owl pellets are very dense and crumble when pressure is applied.”



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The user added, “This sounds hollow, and it looks inflated; it’s 100% a cocoon.” Another commenter agreed, writing, “I feel like owl pellets won’t be hollow. I can’t think of any reason why they would be.”