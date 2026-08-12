‘Am I a Good Person or an Idiot?’: A Woman Let Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Move In With Two Kid — Now She’s Questioning Everything, Including Why He Never Asked Her First

A woman agreed to let her husband’s ex-wife move into their house with her two children. Shortly after agreeing to it, she began having second thoughts and turned to Reddit for advice. They thought of it as a mistake and warned her about possible repercussions.

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@Unhappy_Access1303 shared her story on the subreddit ‘Girl Dinner Diaries.’ The poster said her husband's ex-wife was due to move in with her two children that Saturday for approximately three months. Of the two of them, one was her husband’s biological child.

Her husband had not even finished asking before she agreed to the arrangement. She said, “I said yes. I said yes in about 4 seconds…” However, she sympathised with the ex being a mom who was alone with two kids and had nowhere left to go.

But with six days left until the new living arrangement begins, the woman claimed she started having second thoughts about it. The user explained, “I still don’t know if I’m a good person or an idiot.”

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The post had drawn more than 9,000 upvotes and 2,600 comments as of publication, with the original poster adding an update addressing follow-up questions. Somewhere in between, the user added an update. Many asked if the OP had kids and wondered if the other woman truly had nobody else to turn to and if she had a job.

The Redditor addressed these questions in an edit of the original post. First, she clarified that she had no children of her own with her current husband. Next, she mentioned that the other woman does have a job, but doesn’t have the deposit to put down for her own place.

Lastly, she confirmed that the woman truly had no one else she could turn to for help in her circumstances. The user mentioned that the woman’s mother passed away in 2023, but she does have a sister living in another state. The other child’s dad wasn’t in the picture.

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Once she updated fellow Redditors, she was left wrestling with yet another thought: Why did he agree to house his ex-wife without even discussing it with her, his wife? That’s the one question she has yet to get an answer to. In the meantime, she turned to Reddit for help.

The Woman Agreed, but Reddit did Not—so They Warned Her

Despite agreeing to the arrangement, the woman said she was having doubts and turned to the subreddit for perspective. Some alleged that the other woman was planning on squatting and offered precautions.

Comment

byu/Unhappy_Access1303 from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

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A user suggested, “Draw up a contract and don’t let this person squat indefinitely…(It’s) way too easy to get used.” Similarly, another added, “Don’t let her get mail there because it’ll be harder to evict her depending on your state.”

Others expressed doubts about the timeline of the living arrangement. One such individual asked, “If she has nowhere to go now, how is that going to be any different in three months?” In response, several agreed, saying, “It likely won’t be.”