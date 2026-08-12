Girl Stands Up for Classmate Being Made Fun of on the Bus

A young girl who appears to be high school-aged is receiving praise online after a video of her standing up for a classmate who was allegedly being mocked by other boys went viral. She appears to be recording herself while sitting on a bus going to or from school, though she keeps the camera on herself as other boys can be heard in the background making comments about another boy, who is allegedly autistic.

Featured Video

The clip was shared by Reddit user u/mindyour to the r/TikTokCringe thread, with the caption, “She heard them making fun of a boy with autism.”

Girl Confronts Boys After Hearing Them Mock Her Classmate on School Bus

Advertisement

While the girl was sitting on the bus, she overheard some boys talking about a classmate and immediately intervened. “You can hardly call him weird when you’re weird yourself, I’ve seen the state of you,” she can be heard telling one boy.

The boy then tries to justify what he said, saying, “He’s special, on a whole other level.” Another boy can then be heard mentioning something about autism. The girl shoots back at the one who called the boy special, calling him “nasty” and telling him, “Don’t be nasty. How would you feel if someone was taking the piss at you every day?” she asks him. For context, “taking the piss” is a common British expression used to describe someone who is mocking or teasing another.

She and the boy then seem to get into an argument over an alleged kiss, though it’s not clear whether this involves the classmate they were initially making fun of for allegedly having autism. The boys refer to the incident as rape, while the girl insists it wasn’t rape before telling them to “keep your f--king mouth shut.”

Comment

byu/mindyour from discussion

inTikTokCringe

Advertisement

The boy then tells her, “I actually have a right to speak,” to which she quickly responds, “Yeah, well, we don’t want to hear your voice, so shut up.” She then proceeds to call the boy’s behavior “disgusting” and tells him “You’re literally vile.”

Based on how the conversation went, it seems like all the back-and-forth does center around the classmate with autism, though it’s not completely clear from the clip.

Seeing how the girl handled herself and didn’t give the boys a pass to say whatever they wanted without calling them out, people in the comments commended her for standing up for her classmate. “I love her for this. My kids are autistic. We need more kids like her to stand up for autistic kids,” one person wrote. Another agreed, writing, “We need more of people like her in the world.” A third commenter praised her accent, writing, "Her accent really emphasizes ‘naHs-stee."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the identity of the people involved. The claims about the student's autism and the events discussed in the clip are based on the video and posts shared online.