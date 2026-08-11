A woman is getting exposed online for displaying what some X users consider to be childlike behavior, or more specifically, throwing a tantrum. People are drawing these conclusions about the woman because she’s featured in a clip that is making the rounds online, which was reshared by X user @WhyHateWhite. In it, she can be seen vandalizing the inside of a gas station, pulling down multiple shelves. But it doesn’t end with that.

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This is how black people react when someone holds them accountable or tells them No



They will destroy your business/property



Or even attack you



Its like a child throwing a tantrum pic.twitter.com/qJEjVAlimM — White Trash (@WhyHateWhite) August 11, 2026

The Woman Eventually Climbed Through a Broken Door

The clip opens with clear damage already having been done. A woman in blue pants and a black jacket can be seen continuing to push things to the floor, grabbing shelves in the bakery section containing muffins, danishes, and slices of cake and pulling on them so hard that they tip to the side and everything falls off.

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There are already baskets and bananas that were once inside them also on the floor, signaling she had already pulled those to the ground. She then walks down one of the aisles and, at the end, appears to approach a gas station attendant, whom she begins yelling at, telling him, “You think I give a fuck about any of this shit?” repeating the question several times.

She then makes her way back up to the front of the store and looks around, almost as if she’s trying to see if she can cause any more damage but it’s clear at this point a lot has been done. The clip then cuts to her leaving the gas station, but not by walking out the door.

The clerks had presumably locked the doors, though it’s unclear why, and she can be seen climbing out through the top portion of the door where the glass has been broken out. The bottom half of the door still has glass intact, but it appears to be shattered.

Since there are still sharp shards of glass poking out from the door, she may have cut herself while climbing out because there appears to be some red liquid dripping from where she slid out.

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Let’s judge them by the quality of their character, not their skin color — The Callahan (@ccallahantx) August 11, 2026

She then falls to the floor, grabs her purple rolling suitcase, and walks away. Meanwhile, the clerk can be heard on the phone, presumably with police, explaining to the dispatcher that she is leaving while also providing them with a description of the woman.

While there isn’t any context behind what sparked the confrontation and caused her to react like that, people shared their frustration over it in the comments. “I don’t know about anybody else watching this video, but I’m really tired of this shit. This behavior with no responsibility and no recourse by the property owners or the store owners or the workers they assault, this is just clearly bullshit,” one person wrote.

Another commenter urged viewers to “judge them by the quality of their character, not their skin color.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances that led to the incident, the identity of the woman or whether she sustained an injury while climbing through the door.