A video of a man wiggling his way into a parking spot someone was attempting to save for someone who hadn’t arrived yet is gaining traction online. It showed a woman blocking an empty parking space by standing in it and trying to keep the driver from pulling in. What she didn’t know was that the man had a trick up his sleeve.

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This young guy completely outsmarted this woman who refused to move out of the way to let him park his car because she was saving the spot for her friend.

What he does here is complete genius???? pic.twitter.com/ZOT8DP739k — Leah Rain ✝️????️ (@LeahRain77) August 11, 2026

“This man has an over 200 IQ and is about to outsmart this shameless woman,” the person narrating the video says. “She’s standing in a parking spot refusing to let anyone park there until her friend arrives.”

You can see the woman clear as day in the parking space. She’s standing in the middle, apparently believing that standing in the space would prevent anyone from parking there. When a man driving a white car pulls up and tries to park, she will not move for him. He gets out of the car and tries to reason with her. He believed he had the right to the parking spot because he was there, present in his car. She thought she had every right to stand there and save it for her friend.

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When he had no luck reasoning with her, he tried out a different tactic. “He does something that makes absolutely no sense,” the video’s narrator said. “He pretends to give up and walks away.” This sounds like a stupid plan, but it ended up being the way he landed the parking space for himself.

“The woman immediately chases after him,” the narrator continues. She followed him and continued arguing about the parking space. She chases after him to demand he move his car, which he left halfway in the parking space.

“That’s exactly what he wanted” the video continues. While she’s busy going after him, his car quietly parks itself in the empty spot.” We see the woman come back into frame, completely shocked he was able to pull that off.

People on X Debate Whether the Parking Spot Tactic Was Fair

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X users debated the interaction. While the original poster called him a genius, some commenters disagreed, stating that the woman got to the parking space first and therefore reserved it. “So, she was there first but he decided he wanted that spot? What’s your point, that he’s a smart ass*ole. Good job, he’s an a******,” one commenter wrote while another added, “Anyone dumb enough to believe he has an IQ over 200 will likely also ignore how rude all this is on both sides.”

Some thought it was juvenile to try to save a parking spot when someone isn’t there to claim it. However, it appeared the general conclusion was this incident was staged. “As always: ask yourself who is recording and why. Yep. Another staged bit of ‘content,’” declared one user.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or determine whether the interaction was staged. The claims and commentary above are based on the video and posts shared on X.