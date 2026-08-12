A woman shared a video online showing her reaction to a fake designer purse she received from her ex-boyfriend. She seems happy, but she shared how she instantly knew it wasn’t a genuine bag. The gift appeared to leave her upset that her boyfriend had given her a knock-off designer item.

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Watch as a lady reveals that her ex gave her a fake Chanel bag, and she knew it was fake the entire time without him realizing she noticed. pic.twitter.com/sbAj6jRbSo — Chikky (@chickyxime) August 11, 2026

“Watch as a lady reveals that her ex gave her a fake Chanel bag, and she knew it was fake the entire time without him realizing she noticed,” the caption of the X post read. It shows a woman sitting in a car. The man is off camera, but you can occasionally hear him in the background. She’s smiling and dancing, excited to receive the gift from him.

“Now we’re going to open my gift,” she says to the camera. The man says, “Here you go.” She’s all smiles as he hands her the wrapped gift. They’re looking at it together as she tries to unwrap it. She continues to dance to the music playing and smiling while she’s waiting.

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“Here we go” she says as her now ex-boyfriend hands her a box printed with the Chanel logo on it. The gift was exciting to her at first. “It’s a Chanel bag?” she says through laughs.

“You’re lying,” she says. “I’m being pranked!” He encourages her to open the box and take a look at the bag.

She asks him how he was able to get her this gift. It turns out that the bag was fake, and she knew it the whole time.

She Says She Knew the Chanel Bag Was Fake

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The text over the videos reads, “POV: my ex gave me a fake Chanel bag and yes, I knew it was fake the whole time and he didn’t think I noticed.”

People on X had mixed feelings about the video. Some wondered why she didn’t confront him in the first place, while others thought she came off as ungrateful.

“At least he got something,” one user commented. Another added, “It's not his fault; that's what he could afford.” Some commenters appeared to sympathize with her ex-boyfriend. Someone wondered if he knew it was fake at all. One commenter suggested he may have bought it thinking it was real rather than trying to disappoint her.

Others wondered why she was bringing it up now, while others thought she was lying about knowing the gift was fake from the beginning.

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“I’m convinced you didn’t notice at first because of your reaction,” wrote one X user. Others thought she was playing in his face with her silence during the gift opening: “The ultimate power move: she let him think he got away with it.”

Reactions to the video were mixed, but many agreed on one thing: You shouldn't buy your partner a fake bag.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the Chanel bag was counterfeit or whether the woman knew it was fake when she received it. The information in this article is based on the video and claims shared online.