AI has become increasingly common in everyday life. One kindergarten parent, however, took to TikTok to question how it is being used with her child.

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"I received a packet when we got into the classroom ... right side of the folder was supposed to be stuff that we had to sign off on and return to the teacher ... at no point in my son's kindergarten career, or career in school period, do I find it appropriate for me to authorize you the permission, record my son's voice, him saying various different sentences, different words, to track his vocal progress, save it into a file, and then compare it later down the road to his progress through his career in school. I was the only parent that did not authorize this permission. Why do you want to record my child's voice and save it on a file? You can track progress through different things," the parent said.

In a stitch to the video, the user who posted it to X explains something similar.

"There is a similar program called Amira Learning, which is an AI-powered oral reading fluency tool. The AI analyzes oral reading fluency, including accuracy, rate, expression, errors and pronunciation," he said.

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However, that does not address the concern the parent had, and the concern the X user brings up, about the potential to create a digital footprint of the child as they grow up.

WOW ? Parents were asked to sign AI audio recording forms in their kids kindergarten class



The forms will authorize audio recordings to be tracked and analyzed throughout their kids time in school as they grow and age



This sounds like a long term training program for AI



“I… pic.twitter.com/FjrlsIgUvP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 11, 2026

The Video Raises Questions About Recording Children’s Voices at School

The comments section featured debate over how schools use voice recordings. Some commenters questioned how schools might use and store children's voice recordings.

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"My child uses amira in our homeschool. It does help to track where he is at in his reading. Its klunky af tho. Not quiet sure what else besides that would need voice recordings for," one said of the above mentioned software.

"This is how schools make profit off your kids in both public and private schools. This isn’t to monitor your child’s progress but to sell the data to AI companies and the school MAKES MONEY OFF YOUR CHILD/CHILDREN!" said another user.

However, some commenters said they saw benefits to using voice recordings to track progress, such as the user who said, "My son has been in speech therapy since 2022. I actually wish someone had offered this to us to track his progress."

That commenter highlighted one potential use for the software, while others remained concerned about how schools collect and store voice recordings. Some commenters argued that schools should focus on tracking grades rather than students’ voices.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the school’s policies regarding voice recordings or how any recordings are stored and used. The claims and concerns discussed in this article are based on the video and comments shared online.