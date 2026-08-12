A man is asking Reddit to decide if he’s the a-hole after refusing to help his friend set up for his wedding when he arrived all dressed up in his suit. But there’s more to the story than him simply turning his friend’s request down on what might be one of the most memorable days of his life.

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Man Says Friend Tricked Him Into Arriving Early to Help Set Up Wedding

Reddit user u/BlundeRuss took to the popular r/AmItheAsshole thread to see what people thought about him turning down his friend’s request for help. He says his friend “lied about the start time,” telling him the wedding was starting early and that he needed to be there at 10 a.m. He and his wife arrived at 9:45 a.m., all dressed and ready for the event.

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But when he got there, his friend informed him that the wedding didn't actually start until noon. He says his friend “deliberately got me there two hours early so he could rope me into putting up gazebos, dragging tables out, and carrying loads of equipment up a steep hill.”

He says his friend asked him to come early because “I’m strong and do DIY for a living,” but he wasn't designated as the best man or tasked with being one of his six ushers. He was simply a guest among about 100 people.

It just so happened that the groom was hoping he might consider helping him on the day of his wedding even though he had already spent time getting dressed up for the event.

The original poster said he declined his friend’s request, partly because he was dressed for the wedding and didn't want to leave his wife sitting around for hours alone, and partly because he's had “some neck/back troubles recently.”

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Comment

byu/BlundeRuss from discussion

inAmItheAsshole

He says his friend should have just been upfront with him and asked him in advance for help rather than tricking him into arriving early. Not only that, but he says the groom could have just paid people to come out and help set up the event rather than depend on guests to lend a hand.

But his friend didn't take being turned down easily. Instead, he told him, “Hey dude, I’m giving you a free meal later, you could at least lend a hand to earn it back.” The man was apparently ticked off by the comment admitted in his post that later during the wedding he made a joke about his friend being a “cheapskate about [his] own wedding” in front of the bride. But he then said he later questioned whether that was the right move.

And based on the comments his post received, most people agreed he wasn't the a-hole in the situation, not even close.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post, which are based solely on the original poster's account of what happened before and during the wedding.