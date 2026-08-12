A controversial video is going around X that shows that allegedly, a bathroom at an elementary school attaches the boys and girls area together with only half a wall blocking them. A man shared the video online giving a look at the inside situation.

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Elementary school bathrooms connected for boys and girls by a pony wall. Sure it may just be the “area” that they wash their hands but this is still not ok with me, what about you? pic.twitter.com/O3mAZ0DijC — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) August 12, 2026

The text on the video reads, “Elementary school with girls bathroom connected to the boys? I know them boys be tryin’ to jump.” It shows him walking down a hallway and entering the boys' bathroom. It looks like a normal restroom, but once he gets inside, the video appears to show the boys' and girls' areas meeting at a small wall in the center of the room.

It’s important to note that the area with the half wall in the bathroom was at the sinks. A large hallway separates the stalls from the center where the sinks meet. The man in the video shows how easy it would be to try to jump or look over, but if this was an elementary school, kids are much shorter than he is.

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X Users Had Strong Opinions About the Bathroom Setup

X users had plenty to say about the video, with many expressing concerns about what they saw. “Elementary school bathrooms connected for boys and girls by a pony wall. Sure, it may just be the “area” that they wash their hands, but this is still not ok with me. What about you?”

Some parents couldn’t imagine their children using a bathroom like this. “They're kidding, right ? Personal space should be standard expectations in any educational facility, especially for elementary school children,” one person wrote. Another added, “Beyond the fact that it’s inappropriate; it opens up opportunity for the kids to be engage in inappropriate behavior out of sight from school staff.”

Others claimed this is becoming more common in schools. “Ido tile work and shared bathrooms are getting more and more common in schools, unfortunately,” one commenter claimed. A few people said it was the worst idea in the world.

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Some commenters claimed it was built that way for a reason. “It’s not for you it’s for teachers who can’t go into the Girls or Boys bathroom when they are trying to maintain safety fucking Idiot!” Another wrote that would be difficult for the kids to get or see over the bathroom wall.

One commenter thought it would be a way to integrate spaces: “It’s.. elementary school… lmao I think this is a step in integrating genders so both are aware and comfortable in each other spaces,” they wrote.

Regardless of their views on the video, commenters had strong reactions to the bathroom setup. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the location of the bathroom shown in the video or the circumstances surrounding the footage.