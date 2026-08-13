A parent or guardian of two young children faced criticism online after posting a video of them holding a stack of money while posing for a first-day-of-school photo.

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In the clip, the kids appear to be standing still, presumably because they thought they were taking a photo, but the recording keeps going. The adult recording, who sounds like she might be their mom, tells them they should “whip it up” because it's the first day of school.

I’m confused.



Why would anyone have elementary school kids stand there and flaunt cash on the first day of school? pic.twitter.com/udQdK3KzFN — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 11, 2026

People Question Why the Kids Were Asked to Hold Cash

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The clip was reshared by X user @ImMeme0, who questioned why anyone “would have elementary school kids stand there and flaunt cash on the first day of school.” In it, the two kids, who appear to be wearing new school uniforms, are standing by a car with what appear to be new shoes, a bookbag and a large amount of cash.

The young boy appears emotionless as he holds the money, sliding some of the bills up his arm. The girl, presumably his sister, appears to be younger and is looking down at the ground while holding the money. The parent or guardian then tells them, “Nah, you supposed to whip it up, first day.” They continue, “Whip it, first day, ah, first day,” she repeats, seemingly trying to get them hyped up about their first day of school.

Will they be buying better grades with their cash? — Morgan (@headbreathself) August 11, 2026

The young girl then smiles, and the boy begins swiping his fingers through the bills, similar to how adults do when they want to flaunt their money. While the adult recording the video appeared pleased with the children, commenters criticized the post. “This is pure evil and very stupid. What the hell is wrong with the parents? Society has lost all morality and needs a very serious spiritual adjustment,” one person wrote.

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A second person suggested the video was recorded “because there is nothing that screams wealth like a thick stack of small bills,” sarcastically adding, “You see all the millionaires doing it.”

A third attempted to summarize the video and why the kids were asked to hold money when posing for their first-day-of-school photo. “Everything is performative to them and ‘wealth’ is having all the nice little things and cash in hand, never understanding that the real wealth is health, family, and fellowship. Not everything in life has to be a damn competition,” they wrote. Another commenter joked, “Will they be buying better grades with their cash?”



The video drew criticism from commenters who questioned why the children were asked to pose with cash for their first-day-of-school photo and why the moment was shared online. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify who recorded the video or the circumstances surrounding the photo.