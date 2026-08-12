A video on X shows a man who appears to be panhandling pulling out a stack of cash. In recent times, we've seen an increase in videos exposing "homeless people" who make it their jobs to stand up near street corners with their signs, some with children, begging people for money. The circumstances of the man in the video, including whether he is experiencing homelessness, are unclear.

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The footage shows one man counting what appears to be money he received while panhandling. The footage shows the man counting a stack of cash, with a $100 bill visible on his lap. Many in the comments now understand why there are so many fake homeless people nowadays.

This homeless dude was asking people for money, and after someone gave him a dollar, he casually pulled out a fat stack of cash and started counting it. There was even a $100 bill sitting on his lap. ?



Bro might’ve had more cash on him than the people donating to him. pic.twitter.com/wm2R51LaqH — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 11, 2026

The video shows the man sitting in a chair and counting a stack of bills, with another stack on his lap. A $100 bill is visible on top. The creator wrote these texts on the video, "Homeless guy ask me for a dollar then he pulled out a stack of cash."

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He also filmed the cardboard signs that the homeless guy used when panhandling. The video shows the man counting the cash while appearing fatigued.

The video prompted mixed reactions on X. With so many homeless scammers around, it's hard to tell who's truly in need. Others cautioned against assuming that every person who panhandles has the same circumstances. One person wrote, "Sad that many of these people take advantage of peoples generosity and good will, and rob those who really need it... can always give food and see what happens.. if they eat it they are truly needy.. if they throw it away then they are probably con artists."

Another X commenter with a different perspective wrote, "If he is homeless and he makes $100 by asking people for money, I don’t get why he should stop asking for money. One stack of cash is not going to get him a house, pay his phone bill, buy his supplies, or anything else. I’m confused as to why people are mad that he still is asking."

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Another X user said, "I saw a beggar on a street corner with a sign and a dog begging for handouts. He eventually walked around the corner with his buddy that was begging on the other side and they both got into a Corvette. Never give these people money! They make more money than the average person on any given day."

The video prompted debate on X over whether the man's circumstances could be determined from the footage and whether his situation was representative of people who panhandle. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the man's housing status, how much money he received while panhandling or whether the cash shown represented his earnings for the day.