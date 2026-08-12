A video of a Muslim prayer gathering in a small Michigan town has sparked debate online after dozens of people took to the street to pray. Muslims traditionally pray five times a day: at dawn, midday, late afternoon, sunset and night. With so much of their lives dedicated to these specific prayer times, they need to be able to pray at those times. When the small Michigan town played the Muslim call to prayer outside, dozens gathered in the street to pray. However, the video footage of the event caused a stir online.

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This is not the Middle East. This is Warren, Michigan — right now.



They shut down a major American road so the Islamic call to prayer could own the streets in broad daylight.



The Arab Muslim population is exploding. The takeover is already here. pic.twitter.com/siUixT6ff4 — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) August 11, 2026

The video shows a large tarp spread out on the street. There is a large group of people with their shoes off, kneeling in prayer. It looks like the event is in the middle of the downtown area of a small town. The post says this event took place in Warren, Michigan.

It’s nice to see so many people together to pray, but not everyone felt that way. People were upset by Muslims praying in the middle of the street.

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“This is not the Middle East. This is Warren, Michigan — right now. They shut down a major American road so the Islamic call to prayer could own the streets in broad daylight,” the original poster claimed in the caption of the video. “The Arab Muslim population is exploding. The takeover is already here.”

It’s important to note that freedom of religion in the United States extends to all faiths. Being able to pray freely is part of the U.S. Constitution, but that didn’t stop people from giving their strong opinions in the comment section.

Muslim Prayer Gathering in Michigan Sparks Debate Among X Users

“This is evil and wrong. It should NOT be happening in the United States while we are being lulled into a false sense of security and encouraged to turn a blind eye. Eternal vigilance is the price of Liberty,” one user wrote. Another added, “They don't do anything except hang out in big groups and pray this is their whole world. What are they going to do for this country? Nothing, just like the place they came from it's a Barren Wasteland.”

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One person was fine with it, as long as everyone involved was a documented American citizen: “I'm fine with permitted events, but ICE should definitely be doing status checks on the crowd. American rights should only apply to legal citizens,” they wrote.

Others claimed they were getting away with breaking the law, “This is the shit that I am disgusted with. Pray at home or the mosque!! If I go there and act irate...I'll get arrested. A kid will skateboard there and also get arrested. It doesn't make sense. We have traders in America!! That's the reason I see”

Most opinions in the comment section were negative, with many saying Muslims should not be allowed to pray in public.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the gathering, including whether the event was permitted or whether any laws were violated. The information in this article is based on the video and claims made in the accompanying post and comments.