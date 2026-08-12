The debate over capitalism and socialism continues, and this video is another example. This video is an example of it. In the video, a man interviews a street vendor selling T-shirts.

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"Do you want socialism or capitalism in New York?" the interviewer asks.

"I'm definitely against capitalism," the vendor replies. When asked why that is, he goes on to say, "The system is already built on the rich getting richer, you know what I mean? The poor staying poorer."

The interviewer then asks about the shirts the man is selling. "How much is this T-shirt?"

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"This one's going for $60," the vendor says. The interviewer then asks whether he was required to sell the shirt for $40, and he says no.

"I make the market," he replies.

Black street vendor in New York says he hates capitalism and wants our system replaced with Socialism



He’s asked if he would accept the Government setting the price of the T-Shirts he’s selling



He says absolutely not because he makes the market



Liberals pray on uneducated… pic.twitter.com/tTTt4bcgPQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 11, 2026

The exchange sparks debate over capitalism, socialism and the vendor’s views

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The video is stitched with another user who uses ChatGPT to explain the differences between socialism and capitalism. The user argues that the vendor’s business does not represent socialism. Based on what the vendor told the interviewer, the user argues that his business operates within a capitalist system.

"At some point, we have to hope that common sense makes a comeback. This guy is just stupid. I hope the interviewer explained to him what socialism would do to his capitalistic effort at making money," said a user.

"The worst part of the video is that apparently people are gullible enough to pay $60 for a T-shirt," a different user commented.

The stitched video does not address the broader economic system in which the vendor operates. The vendor is selling products and setting his own prices. He just happens to have his own business. He also rejects the idea that someone else should dictate the price of his shirt, saying, ‘I make the market.’

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It also could be argued, though, that there are many people who do not understand the difference. But there is not enough evidence here besides some "gotcha" questions and a stitched video using AI to suggest that this man in particular is uneducated on the subject.

Like many things online, the video presents a limited portion of the larger conversation. There is no follow-up video, so it is unclear whether the vendor has offered any further thoughts.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the vendor’s broader views on capitalism and socialism beyond the comments shown in the video. There is no follow-up from the vendor providing additional context about his comments.