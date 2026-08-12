Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

NYC Vendor’s Comments on Capitalism and Socialism Spark Debate—‘I Make the Market’

3:48 PM CDT on August 12, 2026

"I Make the Market": NYC Vendor’s Take on Capitalism and Socialism Sparks Heated Debate

“I Make the Market”: NYC Vendor’s Take on Capitalism and Socialism Sparks Heated Debate

|Image Credit: X/@WallStreetApes

The debate over capitalism and socialism continues, and this video is another example. This video is an example of it. In the video, a man interviews a street vendor selling T-shirts.

Featured Video

"Do you want socialism or capitalism in New York?" the interviewer asks.

"I'm definitely against capitalism," the vendor replies. When asked why that is, he goes on to say, "The system is already built on the rich getting richer, you know what I mean? The poor staying poorer."

The interviewer then asks about the shirts the man is selling. "How much is this T-shirt?"

Advertisement

"This one's going for $60," the vendor says. The interviewer then asks whether he was required to sell the shirt for $40, and he says no.

"I make the market," he replies.

The exchange sparks debate over capitalism, socialism and the vendor’s views

Advertisement

The video is stitched with another user who uses ChatGPT to explain the differences between socialism and capitalism. The user argues that the vendor’s business does not represent socialism. Based on what the vendor told the interviewer, the user argues that his business operates within a capitalist system.

"At some point, we have to hope that common sense makes a comeback. This guy is just stupid. I hope the interviewer explained to him what socialism would do to his capitalistic effort at making money," said a user.

"The worst part of the video is that apparently people are gullible enough to pay $60 for a T-shirt," a different user commented.

The stitched video does not address the broader economic system in which the vendor operates. The vendor is selling products and setting his own prices. He just happens to have his own business. He also rejects the idea that someone else should dictate the price of his shirt, saying, ‘I make the market.’

Advertisement

It also could be argued, though, that there are many people who do not understand the difference. But there is not enough evidence here besides some "gotcha" questions and a stitched video using AI to suggest that this man in particular is uneducated on the subject.

Like many things online, the video presents a limited portion of the larger conversation. There is no follow-up video, so it is unclear whether the vendor has offered any further thoughts.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the vendor’s broader views on capitalism and socialism beyond the comments shown in the video. There is no follow-up from the vendor providing additional context about his comments.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Drive-Thru Customer Says Employee Added Unauthorized Tip to His Bill — ‘You Can’t Just Take Somebody’s Money’

August 12, 2026
Trending

Woman Gets Into Restaurant Fight—‘What the Hell Are You Doing?’ Man Yells as Brawl Continues

August 12, 2026
Trending

‘There’s a Place for You Here’— 21-Year-Old Opens Disability-Focused Fitness Center in New York

August 12, 2026
Trending

McDonald’s Employee Gets a “2” on Performance Review—Then Her Video Sparks a ‘Self-Own’ Debate

August 12, 2026
Culture

A Nigerian Man Named Philip Elobeke Was Found Apparently Homeless on the Streets of Dallas — the Video Is Spreading on X as People Try to Find His Family

August 12, 2026
Culture

‘I Am Real Human’: A Chinese Influencer’s Hyper-Realistic Robot Cosplay Is Fooling Strangers in Public and Going Viral

August 12, 2026
Advertisement