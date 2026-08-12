21-Year-Old Opens Disability-Focused Fitness Center in New York

Every now and then, a story going viral online gives people something positive to talk about. Bobby Brannen, 21, has opened a disability-focused fitness center in New York, creating a fitness space designed specifically for children with disabilities.

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The video shows children with different disabilities participating at the center, including children who use wheelchairs and those with cognitive disabilities. The center offers an array of activities, including dancing, boxing and movement exercises.

Brannen's young age is striking a cord with many people, showing that compassion exists at every age. His story also prompted viewers to discuss the importance of creating inclusive spaces.

Bobby Brannen, a 21-year-old man, has opened a disability-focused fitness center in New York, and this may be one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in a long time.



He’s creating a place for children who might otherwise be left out of traditional fitness centers. A place… pic.twitter.com/zuV5d03xAs — CeCe (@cecegkh) August 11, 2026

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Viewers praise Brannen’s dedication after seeing his fitness center online

"Beautiful and thanks for sharing. This is an example of someone creating equality of opportunity and not an example of inclusion. Hopefully this comes through as a more constructive thought to celebrate what a good example of Equality of Opportunity looks like," said a user.

Others in the comments brought to light similar places that they know about. One user said, "San Antonio, TX has an entire park dedicated to making things possible for the disabled & their families. It's called Morgan's Wonderland."

Some commenters asked how they could support the facility financially. "This is amazing. I pray he can keep the doors open. Is there a place for donations? If not, I hope he does that. Pay x amount for one child to attend for a month or monthly. I think that would do well," suggested one user.

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If you go to his TikTok page, you can find a Linktree with all of the links, which includes information on classes and a GoFundMe supporting his efforts to open his dream facility.

The story offered viewers a positive moment amid the negativity often found online. Viewers have praised Brannen’s dedication and the work he has put into the center.

"This had me in tears! He’s a 21 year old man with more compassion than I have ever seen. Good bless him! He’s an angel for these children," the user who posted the video to X said in a response, and it is certainly clear why after watching how Brannan interacts with those kids.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post about Brannen and his fitness center. The information about the facility and its activities is based on the video and information shared online.