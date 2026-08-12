McDonald’s Employee’s “2” Review Sparks Debate After Viral Video

A video of a McDonald’s employee discussing her “2” performance review has sparked debate on X, with some viewers arguing that her own comments undermined her complaint. In the video, the employee questions why she was given the low score and says she prefers working in the back rather than at the drive-thru window.

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"They always throw me at the window because I get the best times… but I didn’t wanna be at the window today… the back is so chill, nobody bothers you… why are you calling me up when we’re short-staffed… they’re just rating me low so I don’t get a raise… everyone else is slow as fuck… and stop telling me about my phone when everybody’s on their phone," she says in the video.

Some viewers, however, called the video a ‘self-own.’ She says she does not want to be called up to the front when the restaurant is short-staffed and complains about being told to stay off her phone.

Ultimately, it seems like all of these reasons are why she got the 2 on her performance review in the first place, and why she probably should not have recorded a video about it.

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This McDonald’s employee got a 2 on her performance review and immediately filmed the most self-owning rant of 2026.



“They always throw me at the window because I get the best times… but I didn’t wanna be at the window today… the back is so chill, nobody bothers you… why are… pic.twitter.com/P1nSv5YFSo — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 11, 2026

Viewers debate the employee’s performance review

The comments were divided between those who supported the employee and those who sided with management.

One X commenter wrote, "It's a consequence of poor leadership. If she works as she says, the manager should coach her rather than take an authoritative 'do as you're told' stance with poor performance reviews. If you want your people to be stars and feel good about going to work, treat them that way. Otherwise, you'll constantly have a revolving door. It's a shame, really."

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Other viewers took a different view.

"No, because you are probably super lazy, and people in the back have to be productive without supervision, and you need a lot of supervision, it sounds like. I've been a manager many times and have had to deal with this type of s*** all the time," said another X user.

Of course, retail and fast food are not always the best places to work, and situations like this are not wholly uncommon. It does not mean that people should continue down the same paths on their own journeys.

There is not enough information to determine whether the employee or management was in the right. The video does not provide enough context to assess either the employee’s overall performance or the manager’s handling of the review. Without more information, the circumstances surrounding the review remain unclear.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the employee’s account. The video does not provide additional context about the criteria used in her performance review.