A Nigerian Man Named Philip Elobeke Was Found Apparently Homeless on the Streets of Dallas — the Video Is Spreading on X as People Try to Find His Family

A video shared on X by @Chude_ND1 shows a man identified as Philip Elobeke, a Nigerian national, apparently homeless on the streets of Dallas, Texas. Commenters have been urging people to help locate his family, as the post says the man identified himself as Philip Elobeke and said he was from Enugu State in Nigeria.

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The person recording said they observed Elobeke moving between buses, which they interpreted as an attempt to find shade from the heat.

The narrator says: “I saw Philip roaming around on the street; he was jumping from one bus to another (...) It's very hot outside.”

The person recording said they believed Elobeke's sister to be Josephine Elobeke and his mother to be Evelyn Elobeke, though these identifications could not be independently confirmed. They appealed to anyone who recognized him or was searching for him to contact them. The video meanwhile shows the man wearing a shirt and shorts standing near a road. He has several bags, including a backpack and is holding a shopping bag. A "Kwik Kar AUTO CARE CENTER" can be seen in the background.

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Text in the video says: “HELP US FIND PHILIP'S FAMILY."

He was found roaming the streets of Dallas, Texas ??. His name is Philip Elobuike, and he says he is from Enugu State, Nigeria.



Philip mentioned two names that may help reconnect him with his family:

Evelyn Elobuike

Josephine Elobuike



Please share till it gets to his family!… pic.twitter.com/zX0k4ZEMrJ — Chude (@Chude_ND1) August 11, 2026

On X, one commenter wrote, “A lot of us face this; it is not easy moving out of Nigeria,” and that immigrants need to be prepared before moving abroad. Another called the situation “heartbreaking,” while others asked what had happened to Elobeke and whether he had a community.

Some responses were more hostile, like suggesting contacting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if Elobeke is not a legal immigrant. However, neither the post itself nor the Daily Dot has been able to establish his immigration status, and no information in the video can confirm whether he is undocumented at all.

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In May 2026, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2025 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report found that 745,652 people were homeless on a single night in January 2025.

Among them were 266,320 unsheltered people.

He is crying ?. I pray he finds help he needs — Ije Oma (@IjeomaOkam) August 11, 2026

Dallas also has a homelessness problem. The city's 2025 Point-in-Time count found 3,541 people homeless, including 1,037 unsheltered.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Elobeke's current circumstances, immigration status, or whether any of the family members named in the video have been contacted. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Chude_ND1. The identities of those named as his relatives have not been confirmed.