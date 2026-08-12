TikToker’s Generational Stereotype Skit Goes Viral on Reddit — Gen X’s Portrayal Gets the Biggest Response

A Reddit post in r/BlackPeopleTwitter shared a video from TikTok creator @thattwinmama_, who dresses up as members of different generations acting out stereotypes commonly associated with each one.

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In the video, the creator opened as a Baby Boomer, styled with a costume change to match, saying, "Four score and seven years ago, we bought our house for $100 cash," referencing the Gettysburg Address as a joke about how long ago Boomers bought homes.

She then briefly appeared in character as Gen X before disappearing from frame entirely partway through her line, implying that the generation had little impact, if any at all.

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As a millennial, the creator said, "We survived 9/11, Y2K, and the Oregon Trail. Sure, we went to the club in business casual, but we lived. You're welcome for everything cool."

She then appears as a Gen Z teen, saying, "Millennials are so cringe," poking fun at how younger generations often view the millennial cohort, and then proceeds to make videos in front of a phone stand that many would perceive as "cringe".

She closed the video as a member of Gen Alpha, saying, "In six seven years, we're gonna be the new adults, and people are pretty freaked out about that, but our cycle breaking millennial parents are gonna make sure we have at least a taste of music." She then used a slang term associated with the generation, saying, "Skibidi, look what I can do! Can you do this?" before the video ends.

One commenter noted what the video omitted, writing, "Only one note, I'm sorry I hate to be that guy and all, I don't, but where are those Gen Z zit stickers? But yeah, this ate."

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A self-identified Gen X commenter wrote, "I am Gen X. I approve of this message. Yeah, we didn't do anything. In our defense, we thought the world would be over by now."

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byu/imjustheretodomyjob from discussion

inBlackPeopleTwitter

The Redditor captioned the post, "We all see things differently".

Another commenter wrote, "Gen X, the forgotten generation. Even the Boomers skipped over them to beef with the millennials."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the creator's identity beyond the TikTok account @thattwinmama_. The video was accessed through a repost on r/BlackPeopleTwitter. The caption "We all see things differently" was written by the Redditor who shared the video, not by the original creator.