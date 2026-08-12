‘Sorry Not Sorry’: Mom Clapped Back at Critics Saying Her Kids Don’t Have Any Fun—The Internet Backs Her Up

An influencer mom clapped back at critics for commenting on her parenting style, saying they don’t have fun. She dropped a now-viral video directly contradicting critics’ opinions—from trips abroad to Disneyland in California and shopping trips. And the internet rooted for her.

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Sally Butan of the @thebutanfam on TikTok addressed backlash from critics about her parenting style and the routine her four kids follow. She shared some of the comments from her video, almost all of which pointed out that they were not having fun.

The woman mentioned she came across allegations of child abuse and predictions of her being in a nursing home when her kids become adults. In response, she detailed her children's achievements.

All four of her kids got straight A’s; her oldest was even invited to a gifted LEGO robotics program. She said the children also won sports awards, which she attributed to two hours of daily practice.

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Next, she hit back at the “fun” part and shared a series of trips with the entire family. In a snippet, the children were seen relaxing on a yacht in Italy. They visited London together and even took a picture by the famous London Bridge.

They also visited Disneyland in California and Florida. She seemingly made it a girls' day out in New York City, where her daughters had a tea party and visited ‘American Girl’ to pick out whatever they wanted.

Her video featured many other wholesome family trips and moments, clearly indicating that the family does indeed have fun.

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The final moments of the video featured a few more moments from cruises and trips; the mom said, “The problem is everyone wants their kids to be great, but no one wants to put in the hard work and discipline it takes to get there.”

The Mom Clapped Back at Critics And so Did They

In the caption of her viral video that was viewed 1.4 million times as of publication, she wrote: “I’m raising my kids to be GREAT. Sorry not sorry that some of y’all can’t relate.”

In response, the internet continued to express its support for her as a mother. In the comments of her TikTok video, many appreciated her for the wonderful job she was doing as a mom.

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Image Credit: TikTok | @thebutanfamily

Users brought up the ongoing ‘literacy crisis,’ which has also been cited by North by Northwestern on their website. They appreciated her for putting the time, effort, and discipline into all four of her children’s education.

One commenter who said they were raised with a similar routine wrote, “All four of my siblings were D1 athletes, hold six-figure careers, and have wonderful partners. We’re all grateful to my parents.” Another said, “This is called real parenting.”

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @thebutanfam. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the academic achievements, sports awards, or travel details described in the video.