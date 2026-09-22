Woman Questions Modern Dating and Talking to Multiple People

Heather, who goes by @heathermtelford on TikTok, shared her confusion about modern dating practices. She said she prefers focusing on one person at a time and was surprised to learn that some people talk to multiple people while dating. Her video received 177,000 likes and 5,993 comments, with several commenters agreeing with her perspective.

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Heather begins the video by explaining how confused she is by dating in her generation. She said she came across a comment from someone discussing their feelings about being ignored by the person they were dating. In response, another person wrote, “This is why you talk to multiple people at once.”

The response surprised Heather, who said she has a more traditional approach to dating. When she is talking to someone, Heather said, she focuses on that person rather than seeing other people. She said she dedicates her time and attention to the person she is dating.

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Heather questioned why some people choose to date multiple people at the same time. In her view, dating should be more relationship-focused rather than involve keeping other options available in case the person someone is currently interested in stops talking to them.

Her comments section prompted several TikTok users to share their own experiences and opinions about modern dating.

Many Commenters Had Dating Horror Stories to Share

Several commenters said they could relate to Heather's perspective.

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One commenter couldn’t agree more, writing, “I’ve given up on dating. Y'all have ruined it. Bring back real people with real hearts, bruh.” Another agreed, commenting, “Stopped dating; there's no loyalty anymore.”

Another TikToker said they have no desire to date that way. “I have ZERO desire or interest to talk to multiple people at one time. If I was talking to a girl and learned she was talking to multiple people at one time I would lose all attraction and interest. I'm not going to be an option, I'm going to be the only choice.”

Someone shared how modern dating ruined their last relationship, “After my last relationship, my friends told me that's how dating works nowadays. I told them, ' That's how it works for YOU. That's not how it'll ever work for me.’”

Others blamed social media and dating apps for changing the way people view relationships. They have access to many people at once, which might make it more difficult for them to maintain a single relationship. Instead, they seek attention and validation from anyone who will give it to them.

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Another shared, “When a person talks to many at the same time, I interpret it as them not wanting me, they just want "someone". I'd much rather stay single.”

Heather’s video prompted commenters to discuss whether dating multiple people at once has become a normal part of modern dating and whether they personally prefer focusing on one person.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences described by @heathermtelford or the commenters. The details in this article are based on Heather’s account shared on TikTok and the reactions and opinions of commenters.