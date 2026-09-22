Woman Says Possessive Friend Got Mad When Friends Hung Out

TikTok creator @grace.michelle shared a video that received 5.6 million views and 6,488 comments, describing a possessive friend who believed she could hang out with other friends whenever she wanted, but became upset when her friends made plans without her.

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Grace explained that she once had a friend like this during her senior year of high school. She clarified that it wasn't a situation involving two best friends where one became jealous whenever the other spent time with someone else. Instead, it involved a trio of best friends, one of whom became upset whenever the other two hung out without her.

The three friends would sometimes hang out individually and other times spend time together. However, according to Grace, there was an unspoken rule that the other two weren't supposed to make plans together without the third friend.

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One day, the possessive friend was out of town, and Grace said she and the other friend were bored. The other friend asked Grace to go shopping with her, and they agreed.

After their outing, Grace noticed that the friend who was out of town ignored them both for three days, which she said was unusual. The friend eventually messaged them and said she was angry that they had hung out without her, despite the fact that she was out of state and couldn't have joined them.

Grace said the friend then told them not to make plans without her again. They decided not to engage with the behavior.

A few weeks later, the friend Grace had gone shopping with messaged the group chat about getting together. The possessive friend declined, saying she already had plans with another friend.

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Grace and the other girl then decided to hang out together again. Once again, Grace said the friend became upset after learning that they had gotten together without her and stopped speaking to them for several days.

Grace Says the Friendship Finally Fell Apart After Another Incident

Grace said the final straw came when she and the other friend decided to get their nails done together. Despite the previous incidents, their history with the friend prevented them from completely cutting her off, so they invited her to join them.

The friend agreed to come and they arranged to meet at a specific nail salon at a specific time.

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When the appointment time arrived, Grace said she and the other friend were at the salon, but the possessive friend wasn't there. Grace said she texted and called her repeatedly but received no response. Eventually, she stopped reaching out because she felt it was her friend's responsibility to arrive on time.

After two hours, the friend finally texted to say she was on her way. By then, Grace said, their nails were almost finished.

The friend then responded, "Oh, so you've gotten your nails done without me."

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Grace reminded her that she had been invited and had agreed to meet them at a specific time but hadn't shown up.

After the friend allegedly blamed them for not inviting her, despite having been invited, Grace said it became the final straw. She and her other friend decided to stop inviting her to outings, effectively removing her from their friend group.

Many viewers said they recognized themselves in the story, while others shared experiences of cutting possessive friends out of their lives.

One commenter said they had behaved similarly in the past, but their actions were driven by fear rather than jealousy. "I used to do this, but for me it wasn't that I was jealous, it was more that I was petrified that I would get replaced and end up with no friends," they wrote.

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Another commenter admitted to being a possessive friend and said they were afraid of losing their friendships. "I admit I am a possessive friend, I don't know how to loosen up though. I'm scared the second I do I'll lose them," they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Grace's story, which are based on her account of the friendship shared on TikTok. Grace, who posts under the handle @grace.michelle, did not identify the former friend or provide additional details about what happened after the friendship ended.