Most people wouldn’t expect a shared interest in beekeeping to cause a workplace dispute, but that is what a Reddit user says happened to them. The Reddit user, who posts under the name beekeeper1-throwaway, shared the story on r/AskHRUK, explaining how conversations about bees with a younger coworker eventually led to a complaint to HR.

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The post received 12,000 upvotes and 2,600 comments as of publication. While some Reddit users made jokes and puns about bees, others offered advice and questioned why the conversations had become an issue in the first place.

“I know this is going to sound utterly ridiculous, but this has actually happened and I don't know whether to laugh or be effing furious,” the Reddit user wrote. They explained that they had kept bees for about 15 years and had always enjoyed talking about the hobby.

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A few months earlier, a younger man started working at the company. The Reddit user said they discovered that the coworker also kept bees, and the two quickly began talking about their shared hobby.

They discussed their hives, beekeeping techniques and their experiences. The younger coworker would also show the Reddit user pictures and ask questions because he was relatively new to beekeeping.

“He's a lovely bloke, genuinely enthusiastic and keen to learn,” the Reddit user wrote, adding that their conversations made an otherwise boring office environment more enjoyable.

However, the Reddit user said a woman on their team became concerned about their interactions and accused them of grooming the younger coworker.

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The Reddit user said both they and their coworker were confused by the accusation because their conversations had been about beekeeping.

Employee Says Talking About Bees With Coworker Led to an HR Complaint

While some people jumped to making puns about bees, others gave their genuine advice. “Her actions are actually damaging to your reputation and your well-being at work. It would be a shame if you needed a few days off sick because you felt too anxious about how your interactions could look now, since you are closely monitored for no reason,” shared one user.

Someone else wrote, “I’m not HR, but I’d be putting in formal complaints that my reputation was being attacked. Grooming is serious.”

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Other commenters appeared to agree that the situation was unusual, while some focused on the potential consequences of making an accusation as serious as grooming without additional context.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the workplace dispute, which are based solely on the account shared by beekeeper1-throwaway on Reddit. The post does not identify the company, the coworker who allegedly made the complaint or the younger employee involved.