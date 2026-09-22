Woman Leaves Date After Seeing His Outfit: “Am I Wrong?”

Whitney, who goes by @whitthemua on TikTok, shares details about her personal life online. She recently shared a story about a date that didn’t go as she expected. Although she was seeing the man casually and said the relationship was just for fun, she was surprised by what he wore when they met for drinks. The experience left her wondering whether she was being too particular about her date’s appearance or simply had reasonable expectations. Her video has received 185,600 likes and 8,746 comments as of publication.

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Whitney said she was coming from work when she went on the date. She was dressed nicely and expected her date to do the same. She knew they weren’t going to a fancy dinner or anything particularly formal, but she assumed he would at least show up looking presentable.

However, when he arrived, she was surprised by his outfit. Whitney said she saw him before he saw her, and what she saw made her question whether she wanted to go through with the date.

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According to Whitney, he was wearing a muscle shirt, basketball shorts and slides with high socks. She said she was confused about why a man would show up to a date dressed that way.

Although she thought he was handsome, Whitney said she couldn’t get past his outfit. Since she had seen him before he noticed her, she said he called to ask where she was. She told him she was going home instead of meeting up for the date.

Whitney explained that she felt disrespected because she believed he had not put enough effort into his appearance. She then asked her followers whether she was wrong for having such strong opinions about what her date wore.

TikTok Users Had Mixed Reactions to Her Decision

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Some commenters agreed with Whitney and said her expectations were reasonable.

“Slides….IMMEDIATELY no. Immediately,” one person commented. Another added, “I feel you, because why don’t you care about impressing me??”

Someone else chimed in, “How someone shows up matters to you. How someone appears in public matters to you. You didn't overreact, he is not what you want.”

Another person thought she was a bit hard on the socks her date was wearing, joking with her, “You was overly pissed about them socks lmaooo.”

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Not everyone agreed with her reaction to the date. Some thought she had unrealistic expectations for the situation. “To each his own but you said it was nothing serious and you didn’t tell him your standards upfront,” wrote one person. Another added, “Yes. You could have explained that to him. He took the time out to invite you to dinner, was respectful, you judge him based off of his clothes which could easily be changed. What happened to judging people based off their character? Saying someone doesn’t respect you because of what they decided to wear is a bit of a reach. It could’ve been a good time! Some people don’t really value clothes all like that.”

Ultimately, the reactions were divided. Some TikTok users viewed Whitney’s decision as a matter of maintaining her personal standards, while others thought she dismissed a potentially good date based solely on his clothing.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the date, which are based on Whitney’s account of the encounter shared on TikTok. Whitney, who posts under the handle @whitthemua, has not publicly shared additional details about the man or whether the two ultimately went on another date.