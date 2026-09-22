Woman Shares Signs Your Friendship May Be Ending

Maddie Ogle, who goes by @maddieogle10 on TikTok, takes friendship seriously. She has noticed that, over time, the end of a friendship can resemble the end of a romantic relationship. Her video received 97,000 likes and 709 comments, with many commenters agreeing with her observations.

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The video begins with Maddie explaining how important friendship is to her. She said most of the people in her life have been around for years. She then shared signs to look for when a friend starts losing interest in a friendship, based partly on her own experiences.

According to Maddie, one sign is when a friend starts acting distant. They may stop reaching out as often or only talk about themselves when they do. Maddie said this behavior can make it difficult to maintain a friendship because the relationship begins to feel one-sided. Another potential red flag, she said, is when a friend is constantly on their phone while spending time with you.

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Maddie pointed to situations such as going out to dinner with a friend who spends most of the time looking at their phone instead of engaging in conversation. While the two people may not be on a date, she said being present and making an effort to connect is still important in a friendship.

Maddie said friendships, like romantic relationships, require effort and attention from both people.

Commenters Share Their Own Friendship Experiences

Many commenters said they could relate to Maddie’s observations.

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“Literally, why does nobody take friendship seriously?” asked one TikTok user. Another commenter wrote, “They’re so uncomfortable with vibing in silence, no phones. It’s always complaining, comparing, or men.”

A woman shared where she chooses to draw the line on a friendship, “For me it’s realizing after several years I barely know the person. They never open up about their past, their emotions, nothing. Like it’s nice spending time with someone but after a while if the connection isn’t getting deeper I gotta go.”

Another commenter added, “Or I think for me it’s when they start to prioritize hanging with others and barely reach out to you unless you look good on IG.”

Someone else weighed in about what bothers them most in a one-sided friendship, “The worst is when you try to bring up something that’s been bothering you in a friendship, and instead of actually listening, they flip it and start listing everything you’ve ever done wrong. Like… okay? Funny how none of that mattered until I said something. Why is it only a problem when I speak up?”

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Maddie’s video prompted commenters to share their own experiences with friendships that had become distant or one-sided.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described by @maddieogle10. The details in this article are based on her account shared on TikTok and the reactions of commenters.