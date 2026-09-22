‘He Starts Acting Emotionally Single Before Physically Single’: Woman Lists Signs a Man Is Losing Interest

TikTok creator Shawty Bae Rennie spoke about signs that may indicate a man is losing interest in his girlfriend but doesn't want to be the one to end the relationship. This video had received 25,900 views and 414 comments as of publication.

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The woman said that when a guy starts to lose interest in a relationship, he doesn't leave immediately. He starts giving little signs. The first sign, according to her, is that the man stops getting curious about your life; he stops asking about his girlfriend’s day, he stops calling, and all the little things that he used to do are gone.



The second hint is that the conversations become transactional. According to the TikTok user, there are no deep talks anymore between the couple. The late-night calls, interest, curiosity- everything goes to surface level.

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The next sign, according to the TikTok user, is something men commonly do. “He starts acting emotionally single before acting physically single, if that makes sense,” she says. Explaining what she means by this, the woman says that the man starts talking to other people and is emotionally open to other things.

The fourth sign, according to the TikTok user, is a major one. “He doesn't really fight for the relationship anymore. If there is an issue, he doesn’t really fix it,” she says. The user says that the man is almost giving up in the relationship every time.

Talking about sign number five, the creator says that a woman starts to feel lonely even when she is with her man. “Even if you are with him, you don’t really feel like you have a boyfriend, essentially, even if you are physically with that man,” she says.

The TikToker also says the man doesn't necessarily do these things intentionally to hurt his girlfriend. Sometimes, according to her, it's just that he has genuinely stopped caring enough to try for the relationship.



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One commenter wrote, “My bf jokes abt cracking other girls and when I try to joke abt cracking my ex he gets defensive..” Another user questioned, “My bf jokes abt cracking other girls, and when I try to joke abt cracking my ex, he gets defensive..”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal opinions and experiences shared in this video. The details above reflect the personal account shared by @chonky_shawtybae on TikTok and represent her individual perspective.