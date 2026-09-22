TikToker Who Claims She’s Been on 100 First Dates Listed the Signs a Man Actually Wants to Be With a Woman

A TikTok user @invinciblevenus_ shared a video explaining the things men do when they actually want to be with you. The 28-year-old woman shared a list of things that resonated with many users. The video had received 1.3 million views and 813 comments as of publication.

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The woman started the video by saying that she had been on about 100 first dates and she has been in eight to 10 relationships; hence, she claims to know when a man really likes a woman. She says that when a man actually wants to spend time with you, he will make it happen. On the contrary, a man who does not come up with date ideas, does not make it to your appointments, and says very little is a man who is not interested.

@invinciblevenus_ Does he love me? If you are unsure - he doesn‘t actually like you. He needs to do as many on thisnlist as possible. The fewer he does, the more likely it’s a situationship. #datingadvice #doesheloveme ♬ Originalton - invinciblevenus_

The TikTok user says that a man who often comes up with date ideas, who often texts you, writes to you, and keeps calling you is a man who is actually interested. “Genuinely, what a man says does not matter; what a man does matters a lot,” she said. According to her, if a man says he loves you and wants to marry you but does not act on it, the words carry no weight.

A man who messages often, even during busy workdays, and makes time on weekdays is showing genuine interest, she said.

A man who is ready to take a long flight or a train just to see you for 5 minutes surely likes you. “When men are shy and red-cheeked, and in awe in your presence, that is when they like you,” the creator says.

The woman also says that when the man makes it a point to introduce you to his friends and family, and when they tell you about their past relationships, about their family, about their childhood, and want to make you a part of it, that is a sign that they like you.

She also said that when they take you to the movies, to the market, and when men want to do silly things with you, that is a sign that they find everything fun and interesting when they are with you. Even going out of the house just to watch a star and finding it very interesting with you is a clear indication that the man is interested in you.

“When he is adamant and preoccupied with showing you that he is in a good place, that he has savings, that he has a job, that he has an apartment, that he is not involved in a fight with his ex-wife or something, that he is a good parent, he is reliable, you know. When he tries to answer things quickly, when he tries to show you that he has money. When he wants to make you see that he is a good choice, and he also wants to make your mom see that, that’s a good one,” she says.

She concluded the video by saying her partner exhibits all these qualities and that men like him exist.

One commenter shared their opinion and wrote, “unpopular opinion, you can text all day back and forth and that doesn’t mean you have a connection, true connection is when they make an effort to see you in person and have a good vibe/chemistry IN PERSON.”

Another commenter shared her experience and wrote, “My ex, for 3years, took a flight every 1/2 months just to see me even if it was just for three days, he introduced me to all of his friends/colleagues but he still managed to cheat on me countless times, he was living parallel lives. How can I trust a man again?”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video. The details above reflect the personal account shared by @invinciblevenus_ on TikTok and represent her individual perspective.