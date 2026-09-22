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Woman Shares Group Chat Where Girls Bullied Her After They Were Turned Away From Her Party: ‘Giving You All the Tea’

2:47 PM CDT on September 22, 2026

Woman Faces Bullying After Not Letting Group Into Party

Woman Faces Bullying After Not Letting Group Into Party

|Image Credit: TikTok/@anyaweitz

In March 2019, Anya, who goes by @anyaweitz on TikTok, said she experienced severe bullying during her senior year of high school. Years later, she shared the group chat messages with her TikTok followers, reading them aloud and providing context about what led to the exchange. The video received 298,700 likes and 2,670 comments.

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The video begins with Anya explaining that the situation started at a basketball tournament where Jewish schools from around the country gathered to compete. Anya said she was excited to see friends from Los Angeles whom she had met previously. However, she said they arrived with people she did not know.

That Saturday night was the only free time during the tournament, so Anya decided to host a party and invited the girls from Los Angeles. According to Anya, those friends then asked whether they could bring some of their friends.

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As a result, more people showed up at her house than Anya expected. When the party became too crowded, Anya said her mother told her to stop letting additional people inside. Anya said the girls from Los Angeles arrived after her mother had made that decision and were not allowed into the party.

She said the incident led to bullying in the group chat. According to Anya, the girls were upset that they could not attend and began belittling her in the messages.

At one point, one of the girls’ mothers allegedly wrote, “Anya and her mom can go to hell.”

Anya said she can laugh about the messages now, but described the bullying as intense at the time. She also said the girls shared photos of her that she had previously posted online and used them to make fun of her.

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Commenters Discuss the Group Chat Messages

Anya’s video prompted commenters to share their reactions to the group chat and the circumstances surrounding the party.

“Group chats are LETHAL,” one person commented, clearly having had their own experiences with this type of bullying. Another wrote, “What is wrong with those people, OMG!”

Other commenters couldn’t believe all the bullying that unfolded because they weren’t allowed to come to her party: “Just because you denied them entry into your home?” One user asked, confused.

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Some commenters understood why the other girls might have been upset. Their friends had promised them entry to the party: “There was definitely a misunderstanding when you allowed ur friend to invite more people to the party, and I get why the girls were upset because the Uber was expensive, but they took it too far.” Another person replied to that comment, “Spitting facts!”

While some commenters acknowledged that there may have been a misunderstanding about who was invited, others focused on the messages themselves and said the response went too far.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by @anyaweitz. The details in this article are based on her account of the incident and the group chat messages she shared on TikTok, along with the reactions of commenters.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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